Every time I make a pasta sauce without a recipe, it turns into some form of puttanesca. I can’t seem to help it. Some nights it’s a little chunkier, other nights a little smoother. With green olives and basil, it’s a touch lighter and more herbaceous. With oil-cured olives and parsley, a bit earthier.
That’s the beautiful thing about back-pocket pasta dishes. You can return to them time and again, and make them your own.
I think of puttanesca as Italy’s ultimate simple, pantry-friendly sauce. The name famously refers to prostitutes, with stories (most seemingly debunked by historians) attributing the connection to the fact that the dish was quick to make between clients — or so aromatic that it helped prostitutes attract them.
The key to making the dish is to have no fear of its pungency and spice. I like to throw in half a cup of olives and a quarter-cup of capers. Anything less than a teaspoon of crushed red-pepper flakes is too timid for my taste. I don’t use the traditional anchovy anymore, but I do sometimes add canned beans (garbanzos or cannellini) for their heartiness and protein. They’re pantry staples, so in my book they fit the spirit of puttanesca.