The smells of “Burning Embers” and “Moonlight on the Grove” haunt the air.

Cauldrons overflow with elixirs. Bath bombs in the shape of coffins and skulls line the shelves.

And while the scene may be grim, it’s nothing to be afraid of.

Welcome to A Little Alchemy, an artisan body care shop that embraces the macabre.

Husbands Imber Bathory and Gabriel Vela opened the brick-and-mortar store in late May, after two years of renovating the space. They founded A Little Alchemy back in 2015.

”I feel like it allows people to branch out of the norm a little bit and find something more interesting and creative, and a little less mundane, just to kind of spark their lives a little bit more like having a skull bath bomb or coffin bath bomb in your bathroom,” Vela said.

Both cosmetologists for more than a decade, Vela and Bathory have spent years building A Little Alchemy at local markets and online.

Cosmetology and their bath and body products “come hand in hand,” Vela said. “It’s interesting cause the hair care does kind of become the bridge between the cosmetology part of us that we know and the experience we have with that, and kind of leading into the skin care too.”

The in-person store has been a long time coming, Vela said.

“It was like expanding from a small corner to a whole bedroom to a whole master bedroom,” Vela said. “We actually happened to just drive by this space the same day he put the lease sign up. ... We were just enamored by it.”

As can be seen by their products, the pair embrace gothic themes. From the mythical to the supernatural, Vela and Bathory enjoy creating fun, dark collections of body products.

“We want to be our own thing. So that’s why we look for things that are a little bit more unique, but that we personally love, too,” Vela said.

Crafting each collection requires a lot of brainstorming, Vela said, usually taking three to four months.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Every part of the product is thought out, from presentation to use. Take the crimson abyss coffin bath bomb, for example. Once immersed, it turns a bath into a deep red void.

“It’s a vibrant color. It looks really cool. It’s like a little show, too, because our coffin, for example, they have colors hidden in them,” Vela said. “They last a while and you just see the swirling colors and everything. And then at the end of it, the water is either a deep black or bright red or a murky, swampy green, but aesthetically pretty.”

The products are also vegan, meaning no animal products are used in them and there is no animal testing.

“The reason why we’re vegan is because I greatly hate animal testing,” Bathory said. “It’s just a conscious choice.”

Together, the owners handmake everything — even the packaging, which is designed by Bathory.

“We make everything small batch,” Vela said. “It’s a bit more controlled; if there’s anything wrong with it, then we know then and there so we don’t have to worry.”

The products don’t just look spooky but have specially tailored scents that correspond with their collection, with scents like “Toxic,” described as “sweet and tart, the temptation of a tasty confection, but be wary, it might just be to die for.”

“I personally am very tired of very generic scents like lavender, and the normal things you would find at any other place. So, a lot of these are all very specific blends, and have very interesting notes,” Bathory said. “You could find lavender in something, but it’s not going to be the only thing.”

Other scents from their Macabre Collection include “Crypt,” described as “strolling through ruins of old, sweet dews, lush fauna,” and “Cyanide,” which smells citrusy, “sweet enough to die for.” But it’s not all spooky. Take their more mythical scents, for example, like “Arethusa,” a sweet scent named after the Greek nymph of spring, or “Dionysus,” a tart and fruity scent reminiscent of the Greek god of wine and pleasure.

Part of what’s made their business so successful is the honest feedback they give each other, Vela said — especially when reviewing a new product.

“We’re our biggest supporters but also at the same time our biggest rivals,” Vela joked. “We’re both just constantly debating and having that debate and that discussion and that conversation just makes things work that much better. “

At its core, the shop is a reflection of expressing yourself in a unique way.

“The whole purpose of everything we’re doing here is being an individual, being yourself, being able to express yourself,” Vela said.