Details

The Black Monarch Hotel in Victor has seven rooms with varying accommodations, from single king bed rooms that can host three people, to double queen rooms that host up to four. Rates range between $100-$165. Availability limited for November. blackmonarchhotel.com

Another option next door (said to be equally haunted) is the Best Little Boarding House, also with varying accommodations and themes (Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette and Loretta Lynn). Check Airbnb.