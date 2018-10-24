Whether straight out of hand or in a salad, sauce or pie, it can feel downright impossible to eat only one apple a day.
But which to use when? That depends on what you’re making, not to mention the flavor and texture of the fruit.
More than 100 varieties are grown commercially in the U.S., but only 15 popular varieties account for 90 percent of production, reports the U.S. Apple Association. When you go to the grocery store, your options likely will be more limited.
Mark Toigo, owner of Toigo Orchards, says he believes a good cook can find a way to use almost any apple in any dish, but some varieties are better for certain purposes. Here are a few broad categories.
Crunchy and sweet
Examples: Gala, Golden Delicious, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Red Delicious, Braeburn, Pink Lady, Crispin/Mutsu
These are the types of apples “driving the market right now,” Toigo says. “Americans have gotten into ‘dessert’ apples,” which tend to be sweet and thin-skinned. Naturally, then, one of the better uses for these varieties is snacking. Similarly, they work well raw in salads or sandwiches. They’re also great for applesauce.
Some of these are better for baking than others, based on the flesh density. Galas and Red Delicious, for example, can break down when cooked, Toigo says.
He wouldn’t make Honeycrisp his first choice of baking apple, mostly because of price. It’s more expensive because it’s tricky to grow and the market yield is lower. The flavor can be hard to beat, though, and Honeycrisp actually holds up pretty well in baking.
Golden Delicious is a great all-around apple: Sweet, buttery, eager to please and versatile. Eat it raw or bake it in a pie. In an insanely comprehensive taste test that involved baking an apple pie with each of 10 varieties (twice), Serious Eats chief culinary adviser J. Kenji López-Alt gave the easy-to-find Golden Delicious his highest ranking for flavor.
Crunchy and sweet-tart
Examples: Jonagold, Ginger Gold, Empire
If you like the idea of a tart apple but aren’t interested in a full-on lip-puckering, look no further than these. Like the crunchy and sweet apples, they’re typically suitable as all-purpose apples.
Toigo says using a sweet apple that still has some acid can be good in baking because you might not have to use quite as much sugar as you would with, say, an apple that is predominantly tart. Executive pastry chef Alex Levin recommends a balance of sweet and tart in pies (and for eating out of hand), which can be accomplished with a variety such as the Jonagold or even by using a mix of varieties in one pie.
Crunchy and tart
Examples: Granny Smith, Goldrush, Paula Red, Northern Spy
These are great for eating if you don’t have a sweet tooth. They’re also the quintessential pie apples, managing to soften but hold their shape when baked. They’ll also keep a pie (or other richer desserts) from getting too cloyingly sweet.
Tender and sweet
Examples: Cortland, Jonamac
If you don’t like as crisp an apple for snacking, try one of these. Their more tender texture, though, means they’re not the best in situations where you want an apple to hold its shape. “Nobody really wants their fruit to break down when they’re cooking,” Toigo says.
Levin says he finds Cortlands get too mushy and lose texture when baked. For sauce, though, that’s not a bad thing.
Tender and tart
Examples: McIntosh, Macoun, Jonathan, Mollie’s Delicious
Like the tender-sweet types, these shouldn’t be your first pick for baking. So eat them out of hand (or in raw preparations), or use them for sauce. Toigo likes using Jonathan for applesauce, because the red skin can impart a color that “makes a pink sauce that’s just gorgeous.”