I have been slow to spiralize. I didn’t have a spiralizer and didn’t want another large tool cluttering my countertop. Using a vegetable instead of pasta might look close, but the taste and texture are anything but. And don’t get me started on the word “zoodles.”
But I caved in and bought a handheld spiralizer so I could make a zucchini-noodle dish that caught my eye in Kim-Julie Hansen’s book, “Vegan Reset,” a guide to eating a plant-based diet for 28 days. The recipe requires no cooking, and it’s cold. The latter quality makes it less pasta-like and more of a salad.
The spiralizer, which fits into a drawer, reminds me of an oversized pencil sharpener. You simply twist the zucchini (or any other long vegetable) into one end, and julienned strips curl out the side. If you don’t have one, you can accomplish the same thing (with noodles that aren’t nearly as long, of course) with a vegetable peeler and a knife.
The noodles get tossed with mushrooms, scallions and cherry tomatoes and topped with walnuts. But the star is the sweet-tart dressing, a combination of avocado, mango, herbs and lime juice. It coats the zucchini — particularly once it’s cut into noodles — beautifully.