Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph.