More than a career ended Tuesday when Bill Ellis retired as fire-lookout at the Devil's Head Lookout Tower northwest of Colorado Springs.
It was the end of an era — a way of life — for the 87-year-old Ellis, who was in his 35th season working atop Devil's Head, which is located north of Pikes Peak in Douglas County.
"Being the first to report a smoke, that's a big thing for me," Ellis told Gazette reporter Seth Boster in 2017.
Devil's Head is among Colorado's historic lookout towers, most of them standing abandoned, unmanned in the wake of technological advances to fire monitoring. Along the Front Range, the white-bearded Ellis in his Forest Service uniform was the last of his kind.
"For 35 seasons, Billy climbed 143 steps to the Devil’s Head Lookout Tower where he scanned the horizon for smokes while engaging the public in our work," the U.S. Forest Service said in a post on its Pike and San Isabel National Forests' Facebook page.
"Rough calculations show that the cumulative feet climbed amount to 1,274,000 feet. That is the equivalent of climbing the Empire State Building 876 times, Mt. Elbert, a Colorado 14er 88 times, and Mt. Everest 43 times.
"The PSICC and the rest of the Forest Service extend our deepest gratitude to Billy and his family. Thank you for all of your hard work, Billy. Enjoy retirement. We'll miss you!"
Ellis held a sagelike reputation. Ever since 1984, when he and his wife made the cabin at the tower's base their summer home, he had built an uncanny knowledge of the vast wilderness in his panoramic view.
Firefighters spoke of him in legendary terms. They told stories of embarking into the forest, flashing mirrors to reveal their locations. Ellis would radio in, they said, with directions to move however many miles north or south, east or west, leading them to a single boulder or trunk smoldering from a lightning strike.
"It's like he can see through the trees," said daughter Bronwyn Goehle, who spent years as his lookout assistant after growing up at the cabin with four other siblings.
