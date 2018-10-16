When I told one of my favorite people at the office that I was working on a recipe for French toast, he looked at me incredulously. Without an ounce of meanness he asked, “Do people not know how to make French toast?”
After escaping the spiral of self-doubt that naturally followed, I decided that even if you roughly know how to make French toast, you might learn a few things from my recipe. And if you don’t have a recipe? I’ve got you covered there, too.
I started with this deluxe cinnamon French toast from cookbook author Lisa Yockelson that I had tested more than three years ago. I remember loving its crunchy exterior, but I wanted to streamline the recipe a bit.
So even if you know how to make French toast or have a favorite recipe, here are a few takeaways:
• Think about the bread. I prefer thicker slices (about an inch) because they are easier to dip and flip. For the same reasons, go for something sturdier. My pick is challah, which is soft but stable and mildly sweet. Texas toast works, but regular white bread? I’ve had too many slices disintegrate to endorse it. Sourdough and brioche are other options.
• Flavor the custard. The egg-dairy mixture for soaking the bread is an ideal vehicle for flavors. This recipe accomplishes that with vanilla and cinnamon, but choose what you like. Almond extract would be great, or if you’re feeling fancy, try orange-flavored liqueur. My husband and I have used ground cardamom to lovely effect. If you’re using a dried spice, be sure to mix it with the sugar going into the custard first (or sift the two together into the eggs). This helps distribute it more evenly, keeping it from clumping once it’s added to the eggs.
• Let the bread rest. Sure, hungry people might be patiently (or not so patiently) waiting for a weekend breakfast, but a quick rest in the refrigerator is worth the result. It allows the custard to soak farther into the bread, which gives a more uniform texture so you don’t get an eggy outside and regular bread inside. And have you ever had that unappetizing scrambled-egg exterior? That’s less likely with this method, too, because the excess egg either migrates inside or gets left behind on the baking pan. You could omit this step if you’re rushed, but I don’t recommend it.
• Give it a nice crunchy crust. Sprinkling one side of the soaked bread with cinnamon sugar is perhaps the best part of this recipe. When that coating hits the hot skillet, it darkens and caramelizes. As you’d expect, that crust looks and tastes good, kind of like crème brûlée. If you’re already using other competing dried spices in the custard, you can use sugar alone for sprinkling or add another hit of whatever was in the egg mixture.
From there, serve as you please. I’m a simple maple-syrup kind of girl, but a warm fruit compote, fresh berries, candied nuts and whipped cream are all toppings worthy of this top toast.