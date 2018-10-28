On a Saturday night, the Rev. Matt Souza begins his sermon by pondering the pros and cons of a medieval-fantasy video game, “Old School RuneScape.”
Souza is at a white desk in a white room, wearing a white headset and speaking into a black microphone bigger than his head. He sits with his well-worn Bible amid four black monitors, miniature cameras everywhere and black cords that bristle like insect antennae.
Souza appears alone. But via the live-streaming platform Twitch, he’s talking to about 100 people around the world, most of them also at monitors. Souza, 27, is preaching to members of GodSquad Church, likely the first online-only church for gamers.
He founded GodSquad, registered as a nonprofit under the evangelical Assemblies of God, in 2016 to bring God to the gaming community, a population he said skews atheistic and tends to dislike religion.
“It’s a game that looks exactly like what it’s called, ‘Old School RuneScape,’” says Souza, known as “Pastor Souzy” to his thousands of followers. “The game is definitely not known for having great graphics. Some of you are like, ‘Dude, my unborn niece from inside the womb could create better graphics than this.’”
Souza belly-laughs. He says the way gamers pre-judge “Old School RuneScape,” one of his favorite games, mirrors the way we pre-judge people and ourselves.
Yet only God’s standards matter, he says.
“Your life right now ... it may not have the best graphics, you may not be the smartest, you may not be the most athletic,” Souza says. “(But) we don’t need to live by man’s approval. ... the standard that God set about me is that I’m loved and I’m valued.”
Souza gives his sermon at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Eastern Standard Time. Sunday won’t do. Some of his international viewers live in time zones that make that impossible. And Saturday night is “prime time for Twitch watchers.”
It’s one of many peculiarities in pastoring virtual gamers.
Souza spends most days at home near Richmond, Va., streaming from a gaming desk that doubles as his pulpit. He works for GodSquad Church full time, living off viewers’ donations. He forgoes the suit and tie, preaching in jeans and T-shirts bearing video game logos. He never has met most of his congregants. Some he knows only by their online usernames.
Souza says he’s reaching people most other pastors don’t know exist. About 2.6 billion people play video games, reports the Entertainment Software Association, and nearly two-thirds of U.S. households do.
“If we believe as Christians we have a command to go to all the world and share God’s love with people, how do we share God’s love with people who don’t leave their house? Going in to the gaming community is how we do that.”
For 23 years, Souza said, he led a double life. He always played. In high school, after an hour at the gym and finishing his homework, he played video games for seven hours straight. While at Northpoint Bible College in Massachusetts — where he earned a degree in biblical theology and met his wife, Amanda — he played as often as he could, locked in his dorm room. After he graduated in 2014 and was a pastor’s assistant at Cornerstone Church in Oxford, Conn., Souza played in evenings and on weekends.
He said he never told anyone. His parents, college roommates, then Amanda figured it out. With closed doors, though, Souza concealed the scope of his gaming.
“I went through my life considering myself to be a closet gamer,” he said. “I never wanted to attach that negative connotation to myself ... that people think gamers are irresponsible, immature, going to live in their mom’s basement until they’re 35.”
In early 2014, he said, the deception matured into a full-blown identity crisis. Souza said he could no longer field the questions and doubts that plagued him. He’d come home from work, still wearing his “church suit,” and wonder: What would co-workers and friends think if they knew that every evening he morphed into a “huge nerd with a headset?”
Gradually, in the heat of his struggles, he said, God stepped in.
“God began to help me understand that he loved me the way that I am, like nerd and all, and that my identity is not found in the fact that I play games but in the fact that he created me and he loves me.”
He embraced the nerd. His wife did, too.
“It didn’t really bother me because, if I needed his help with anything, he would drop (the game) at a hat,” said Amanda, 26.
Still, peace brought new questions, he said. How many other gamers were suffering the same way? How many stood to benefit from God’s love as he did?
Then he knew he had to spread the word.
One day Souza stumbled upon Twitch, the live-streaming platform that lets gamers broadcast their play to strangers in real time. The first Twitch user whose stream Souza clicked on had 25,000 viewers, and he was talking about sex. Souza was astonished.
“I was like, could you imagine if this guy was using his influence ... to make a positive difference in people’s lives? I was thinking somebody’s got to try this, somebody’s got to go on what is normally known as a toxic website and start ... sharing God’s love with people.”
He streamed the first time from his bedroom Dec. 19, 2014. It wasn’t a church, only a guy playing games and talking about Jesus. His streams were titled “A Pastor Playing Halo” and such. In September 2015, as Souza began accruing regular viewers, he weighed founding an online church. In March 2016, he did.
As of July, GodSquad Church boasts 1,800 committed members, and Souza’s streams draw about 4,000 viewers a week, say Twitch analytics. Souza estimates 10 congregants join every seven days.
He streams for hours a day in addition to his sermon, letting viewers watch as he plays in his now-professional-quality gaming room (funded by Twitch donations). Throughout, he fields questions about Jesus and Christianity. With his Bible always nearby, he’ll pull up verses on his screen “countless times” in any gaming session.
He teaches congregants how to be good Samaritan gamers. Don’t get too “salty” when you die in a game. In multiplayer games, always thank your teammates for their efforts. Don’t curse. Don’t play “Grand Theft Auto” — too much sex and needless murder.
Souza has devoted his life to GodSquad, and so has his wife. She quit her job at a church and now moderates GodSquad’s chat rooms, run on the server Discord.
On Discord, his church’s “virtual hallways,” users gab while gaming, ping Souza to discuss a personal problem or join specific channels to ask that someone pray for them. The channels are filled and manned at all hours. GodSquad benefits from the services of about 50 volunteer leaders, who pray for congregants and help Amanda moderate chats.
“In the beginning ... I was like, ‘OK, you’re just going to tell people about Jesus while you’re shooting them in the face?’ And he was like, ‘Exactly,’” Amanda said. “Now I get it.”
She struggles to explain his profession to disbelieving strangers, but she said Souza is spreading the word of God.
“One of the huge (media) of how to meet people today is through video games,” Souza said, “and I believe 100 percent that ... if Jesus were here walking on the Earth, he’d be gaming with people because he knows that’s where the people are at.”
Would Jesus be on Twitch? Souza pauses, then laughs.
“He’d be on Twitch 100 percent, and he’d be the greatest streamer of all time!”