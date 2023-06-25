On the inside, it's a traditional barbershop.

Brushes, clippers and razors sit on shelves. Mirrors hang in front of a barber chair. Wallpaper encapsulates the space, displaying phrases like "style" and "the closest shave of your life." There's even that familiar red, white and blue barber pole.

But there’s something that makes this barbershop unique — it can come to you.

Oscar Barrera opened Elevated Fades in January after spending several months designing and installing a full barbershop in a van, becoming the first of its kind in Colorado Springs.

“I definitely wanted to have everything the barbershop had. I didn't want to miss anything,” Barrera said. “I wanted to provide a luxury experience, a different experience. Going into it, I knew I wanted it to be more high-end.”

Elevated Fades is equipped with a full salon sink, an array of tools and even a gold-trimmed barber chair. With hair as his medium, Barrera trims and clips everything from classic crew cuts to intricate shaved designs.

The shop offers different options to tailor the experience to the customers' needs, Barrera said. In addition to barber services, he provides other salon services, like face masks, skin scrubs and hot towels.

“I definitely aim to raise the bar higher with all those add-ons," he said. “I really wanted to bring back that whole one-on-one experience again.”

When getting your hair cut, you can watch a movie, play games and listen to music — in addition to built in services, the barbershop on wheels is equipped with Wi-Fi, outlets and a cooler with drinks.

"They can basically do anything they can do at home really,” he said. “It's just a more relaxing experience.”

Barrera said his customers like that it's not the typical barbershop experience, instead opting for a more personal feel.

“I love that you really get to know them on a more personal level,” he said. “It's all about you during your appointment. I felt like the barbershops have kind of steered away from that.”

Being able to meet clients where they’re at is also a benefit, Barrera said, especially those who have a busy schedule.

“I have some people who own businesses who say their time is just so valuable sometimes. They tell me their experience with the regular barbershop, how they have to drive there, they get stuck in traffic,” he said. “They love it, and they're so glad it's in their city. They haven't seen it before."

Barrera has worked in barbershops since he was 17, building a passion for the craft over the past decade. Even while serving in the Army Reserve for six years, he would give some trims.

“Even then I would give my buddies haircuts during training, and anytime I would get a chance to practice I would,” Barrera said. "When we’d go to training, we didn't have barbershops for maybe a few weeks. It made the guys feel better about the situation.”

The wheels also come in handy for Barrera. The barber has gone as far as California with the van, and it lets him travel to Denver for services.

“It’s very liberating. I love it. I get to see a different part of the city every once in a while,” he said. “It gives that freedom that you never had in the barbershop.”

As for the future, Barrera plans to expand, potentially offering vans with additional cosmetic services, like scalp micropigmentation.

But for now, he’s happy paving the way.

“It's very new, not a lot of people are doing what I'm doing, so I'm kind of figuring it out as I go on my own, basically, setting the blueprint for future mobile barbers,” Barrera said.