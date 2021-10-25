So you missed the early-bird deals on season passes. You missed the first, best way to ski a lot and save money. But there are several other tricks to the trade in Colorado. Here’s what to know before breaking the bank on the state’s increasingly pricey slopes:
Be sure to book in advance
This one probably goes without saying. As with any vacation, it pays to reserve sooner rather than later. Don’t wait to hop online and snag your passes, lessons and lodging. Yes, you’re taking a chance with unpredictable powder, but at least you can guarantee savings.
Avoid resort rental shops
If you’re without gear, local shops are ready to equip you at a much better rate than resorts — plus you won’t have to wait when you could be in line to board the lift. Westminster’s Colorado Sports Rent and Centennial’s Eskimo Ski and Board are great bets. In Colorado Springs, check out The Ski Shop and Colorado Kite and Ski.
Ski the gems
Colorado Ski Country USA picks 11 low-key mountains in its association to host visitors on a sweet deal. Arapahoe Basin, Monarch and Loveland have been among “hidden gems” listed on the Gems Card. Heading into the season, the pass was $39 for a pair of two-for-one lift tickets or a pair of 30% off tickets.
Go for 4
For many a Coloradan, four days on the slopes will satisfy. That’s mostly for the satisfying discount. Several ski areas offer four-packs that translate close to half-off window prices.
Make it epic
The Epic Day Pass, the latest in Vail Resorts’ Epic suite, has shifted the way some approach the hallmark season pass. If not skiing or riding as many as seven days in a season, this is the way to get to coveted mountains at a solid value. One Epic Day starts at $87 for Vail, Keystone, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek and Crested Butte.
Stay away on weekends
To thin crowds during the pandemic last season, ski areas made a push for midweek visitation. That seems likely to continue. Tickets are always cheaper on weekdays, but if you’ve got the flexibility, look for midweek passes too. A-Basin, for example, sells a lower-priced Monday-Friday pass that also comes with 15% off food and drinks.
Get passport for kids
Apparently fourth, fifth and sixth grades are prime times to make lifelong skiers. That’s the hope of Colorado Ski Country in offering a “passport” for those students to hit 21 ski areas each for four days. That’s as many as 84 days for $59. The major catch: weekdays only.
Plan for January
That’s “Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month.” If you’re eager to get your ski legs under you, hold off for this month when resorts often give great deals on lessons, rentals and tickets for first-timers.