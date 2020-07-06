Are you looking to enhance your outdoor experience in Colorado? Here are a few smartphone applications that Colorado adventurers should consider checking out.
Editor’s note: These recommendations are based on the iPhone experience. Most of these apps will have an Android counterpart, though performance may vary.
1. PeakVisor
An app that’s sure to enhance your hiking experience, especially on Colorado’s tallest peaks, PeakVisor uses augmented reality to allow users to identify distant mountains. It’s great to use at the top of a Colorado fourteener so that you know what mountains you’re admiring from afar.
2. Strava
Not only does Strava allow users to track their performance overtime, it also allows them to set up custom segments along trails to track their performance over time in a highly tailored way. Strava will also show users how their abilities stack up against other Strava users who have tracked themselves on the same trail. If you’re looking for a little bit of extra motivation, Strava is one option you can’t skip.
3. AllTrails
AllTrails is a great website and application for finding trails in a given area. With a number of user reviews on popular hikes, including images and trail condition updates, AllTrails is the perfect app to inspire your next adventure.
4. 14ers.com
The smartphone equivalent for the 14ers.com site known and loved by many, the 14ers.com app allows users to download images and maps to their phone so that they can be accessed without cellphone connection. If you’re hiking fourteeners, this application should be on your phone and you should know how to use it.
5. MTN Project
This application puts the power of many rock climbing guides into your pocket. Find routes searchable by location and read user reviews to know what to expect. This app also lets users keep track of which routes they’ve already climbed.
6. SkyGuide
Looking to get even more out of your camping trip stargazing? SkyGuide uses augmented reality to let users known what they’re looking at above. It’s similar to the aforementioned PeakVisor, but with stars and planets.
7. MTB Project
The mountain biking counterpart to MTN Project, MTB Project allows users to find mountain biking trails. It’s also super helpful when it comes to getting back to the trail if you make a wrong turn. If you’re on two wheels in Colorado, this application is a must-download.