The busy tourist season is coming to Garden of the Gods. But locals can mark their calendars for special mornings dedicated to them.
First is the next installment of a tradition that's proven popular since 2018: Motorless Morning, with foot and bike traffic only in the park, is set for 8 a.m.-noon April 30.
Vehicle-blocking gates will also be down for a set of Wednesday mornings called Early Bird Hike and Bike. Those will be from 5 a.m.-8 a.m. May 25, June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 28.
Parking off 30th Street at Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center and across the street at the big, overflow lot. Note that construction currently closes access from the north side of 30th Street, from Garden of the Gods Road. Parking also at the trading post, reached from Beckers Lane in Manitou Springs.