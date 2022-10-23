Colorado’s alpine lakes require extra fortitude in the winter. Snow poses a challenge to the hiker, while avalanches and hypothermia are other risks that must be weighed.
However bitter the cold, it all makes success even sweeter. Here are six lakes to consider:
Lake AgnesState Forest State Park is often called “little Rocky Mountain National Park.” Though, it’s Colorado’s biggest state park at 71,000 acres, boasting views of the Never Summer and Medicine Bow ranges. The Nokhu Crags deliver more eye candy on the way to Agnes. The winter route is about 21/2 miles and 1,000 feet.
Hanging LakeThe summer demand for one of the state’s most iconic natural landmarks has led to advanced reservations and shuttles. Locals around Glenwood Springs know the best time to go is the tourist offseason. They strap on the Yaktrax and ascend the steep, mile-plus trail in rare solitude.
Lost LakeThis is one destination from the popular Hessie trailhead near Nederland. The trail serves as a portal to Indian Peaks Wilderness, an embarrassment of riches with its meadows, streams and craggy sentinels. Structures of mining days await on the 41/2-mile round-trip journey to the lake near 9,800 feet.
Maroon LakeSome around Aspen prefer winter to visit this cherished landmark. Though, they must work for the view of the lake beneath the regal, snow-streaked Maroon Bells. Maroon Creek Road is closed to vehicles in the snowy months, making it 12.4 miles round trip by cross-country skis, snowshoes, fat bike or snowmobile.
Sky PondFrom Rocky Mountain National Park’s Glacier Gorge trailhead, the nearly 5-mile trek can be perilous. Explorers are known to carefully climb a snowfield beside Timberline Falls, rising to a lake often mistaken as Sky Pond. From there, the route isn’t exactly defined to Sky Pond, with glassy water framed by promontories.
St. Mary’s GlacierOne of Denverites’ favorite day trips feels a little more epic in the winter. Hopefully, it’s a little less busy too. Driving west on Interstate 70, take exit 238 for Fall River Road and follow about 8 miles to the parking lot. It’s only a half-mile walk to St. Mary’s Lake, surrounded by powder-packed, Rocky Mountain majesty.