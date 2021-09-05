San Luis Valley Potato Festival, Sept. 11, Monte Vista, and Sugar Beet Days, Sept. 18-19, Sterling
Two harvest festivals a week apart, both celebrating Colorado farming.
First up, the spud. Potatoes to eat and new recipes to try, a 5K Spud Run, tours of farms, mashed potato dunk tank, a truck show and entertainment by Octane Addictions and their motorsports stunt team.
coloradopotato.org/potatofestival
Then, up north in Sterling, it’s all about the sugar beets. They tease that sugar beets “look like the ugly cousin of a turnip” but are grown commercially in production of sugar.
Two days of food and craft vendors, live entertainment and an opportunity to meet the area farm families.
Meeker Classic Sheepdog Championship Trials, Sept. 7-12
Those 170 border collies will be hard at work rounding up 900 Merino ewes during a week of herding competitions. Amazing to watch what they’re born to do.
Vendors, education programs, wool products and a Jammin’ Lamb Culinary Competition. The top herding dogs.
Denver Auto Show, Sept. 15-19, Elitch Gardens
See all the newest model vehicles, import and domestic, this time in an outdoor setting. Presenter AAA says there will be hybrids and electric vehicles, cars, vans, crossovers, SUVs and light trucks for every budget and lifestyle. Also sneak peeks of new ideas and tricked-out cars.
Factory and dealer representatives will be there for folks “to sit in the cars, pop the hoods, inspect the trunks, kick the tires” and ask questions.
A dmission $15, $9 for children 6-12, military discounts, senior day Sept. 16.
Aspen Ruggerfest, Sept. 23-26, Wagner Park Rugby Stadium and Rio Grande Field
A great Aspen autumn tradition.
This is the 53rd year for what has become four full days of full-contact rugby. Players come from around the world, including England and Ireland, but two of the frequent champions have been the Gentlemen of Aspen and the Denver Barbarians.
Organizers describe competing all day and partying all night.
The number of teams participating this year will depend on pandemic travel restrictions.
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes because of COVID.
LINDA NAVARRO, The Gazette, LINDA.NAVARRO@GAZETTE.COM