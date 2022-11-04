For decades, ice skating at Evergreen Lake has been an iconic way to experience Colorado winter. Here are some other outdoor venues around the state:

Colorado Springs

One side of downtown’s Acacia Park is transformed for skating in what’s been a years-long holiday tradition. Santa is known to make occasional appearances during the festive season, typically starting in November.

Denver

It’s always a memorable skate at Skyline Park along 16th Street Mall. If the holidays have your family traveling, arrive extra early for your departure for some laps on the rink at Denver International Airport.

Gunnison

The modest town in western Colorado has its very own slice of winter wonderland. That’s Jorgensen Ice Rink and Events Center, which includes indoor and outdoor rinks alongside miles of Nordic trails.

Idaho Springs

The Frozen Fire Rink is a newer winter addition to the old mining town off Interstate 70. Digger Field has been the scene for rosy-cheeked families, who have warmed up with rink-side hot chocolate and s’mores.

Keystone Resort

It’s not only the world-class slopes that are maintained here. The Summit County resort also runs a Zamboni over a rink that’s on par with Evergreen Lake. So bring the skis and the skates.

Seth Boster