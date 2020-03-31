Sit-down dining at Colorado restaurants isn't happening amid closures implemented by Gov. Jared Polis due to COVID-19 concerns, but many eateries in the Colorado Springs area are still serving your favorite food with takeout and delivery services.

Many restaurants mark the floor with tape to designate where to stand while waiting for food, allowing customers to adhere to social distancing requirements.

Here are five local takeout options:

Colorado Craft Tejon Street Social: Whether you're feeling like a fancy date night at home or a quick casual meal, you can find steak or salmon dishes, or "bomb" queso and wings here. 15 S. Tejon St., 428-3002, take out or delivery via Grubhub and DoorDash.

Roman Villa: "Anytime is a good time to do Italian" is the motto. Satisfy your appetite for pizza, pasta, salad and wine all from one place. 3005 N. Nevada Ave., 635-1806, offering takeout 5 p.m. to close Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Colorado Mountain Brewery: Perfect for the whole family, the brewery offers burgers, fish and chips, or mac 'n cheese. Don't forget your growler of beer, too. 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5750, curbside service available. Delivery available Friday via DoorDash. Or find the roundhouse location west of downtown at 600 S. 21st St. #180, 466-8240.

Marigold Café & Bakery: Satisfy your sweet tooth with their delicate pastries, including handmade cakes and other tarts and treats. Or fill up with a chicken breast dish with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables. 4605 Centennial Blvd., 599-4776, offering curbside pickup, takeout and delivery to come.

Rookies Taphouse and Eatery: Have you ever had a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich? Pick from four variations of cheesy dishes. They also have burgers, steak, fish and chips, and more. 8017 Fountain Mesa Road, Fountain; 308-5235, offering delivery and takeout from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Wines of Colorado: Take a drive up Ute Pass and put your sommelier skills to the test. Choose from either comfort foods like homemade pot pies or go elegant with their grilled salmon dinner. This creekside restaurant has a lot to offer. 8045 U.S. 24, Cascade, 684-0900, open daily noon-8 p.m. for carryout food and wine. Discounted gift cards on sale - $50 card for $40. Delivery available through UberEats.

Check out The Gazette's full list of Colorado Springs-area eateries, breweries and distilleries with to-go food, drinks and booze