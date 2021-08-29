Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival, Sept. 24-26, Historic Downtown Pueblo/Union Avenue
Those most amazing smells will fill downtown as huge Pueblo chile roasters are fired up, some with garlic bulbs roasting, too. Such yummy aroma and bags of chiles to take home to the freezers.
This 27-year harvest tradition runs 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 26. And how about this for fun: Jalapeno Eating Contest, a parade of Chihuahuas and food demonstrations.
Food vendors have all sorts of treats, there’s live music, and people come from all around the state. $5 gate admission. tinyurl.com/4zxan688
Dragon Boat Festival, Sept. 25-26, Sloan’s Lake Park, Denver
Those colorful dragon boats and the festival at the lake are a cultural delight. Usually a July event, it is being moved to September with hopes that the pandemic numbers won’t get in the way.
Since 2001, the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival has grown into the largest such festival in the country.
Besides the boats, there’s time to experience the arts, entertainment and Asian food. cdbf.org
Parker Oktoberfest, Sept. 17-19, O’Brien Park
Lovers of German beers will be hoisting their steins competitively and rescue Dachshunds will be charming guests during the 14th annual family festival.
Other popular activities include cornhole contests, polka lessons and all sorts of Kidtoberest fun.
To participate, register for free on the festival website: parkeroktoberfest.com
Union Peak Festival, Sept. 10-12, Copper Mountain
A new festival with a gathering of artists and athletes and free performances by Walk the Moon and Saint Motel.
Described as the “ultimate celebration of the ultimate mountain athlete” and “the convergence of community, sport and art with live music, clinics, demos and more.” Art walks and interactive demonstrations for biking, fly fishing, golf and climbing. A Summit Up 7K ends the weekend. Walk the Moon after-party is $100.
Reservations: CopperColorado.com.
Note: Check websites for any last-minute changes or cancellations because of COVID.
LINDA NAVARRO, the GAZETTE