Want to travel to some great spots for Colorado’s festivals? Here are four coming up.
”Wild Fire” theatrical concert, Denver Leavitt Pavilion, Dillon, Winter Park, Grand Junction, Aug. 16-22
An eight-person cast performs true stories from Colorado’s East Troublesome Fire in this outdoor, four-city benefit for the Grand County Wildfire Emergency Fund.
Folk music written by well-known Colorado musicians Cary Morin, Chimney Choir, Daniel Rodriguez, Elephant Revival, Gregory Alan Isakov and SHEL.
Meet eight of the lives changed by this fire during the work commissioned by Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company. Four outdoor sites.
tickets.denvercenter.org, benefit tickets start at $30.
Weehawken Creative Arts’ Ridgway Rendezvous Arts and Crafts Festival, Aug. 14-15
In a beautiful area of the San Juans, tiny Ridgway is filled with outdoor activities and has hot springs and an 80-acre public park named for the eco-savvy late actor Dennis Weaver. The park is a permanent wildlife preserve and open space along the Uncompahgre River. The Ridgway River Festival comes up Aug. 28.
Ridgway is also the chosen spot for many artists and this is its 36th annual Ridgway Rendezvous.
The juried show draws several thousand art lovers to a wide variety of booths. There’s musical entertainment all day both days.
JAS Aspen-Snowmass Experience, Sept. 3-5
A Labor Day music treat and tickets are on sale now, single-day or three-day passes. Be aware it regularly sells out.
The list of headliners includes Kings of Leon, Gary Clark, Jr., Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Larkin Poe, Stevie Nicks and Yola.
It’s a 30-year, great music tradition in an amazing location.
Telluride Film Festival, Sept. 2-6
It’s almost a filmdom cult with sold-out crowds holding their passes year after year. Nevertheless, there are waitlists for chances to be a part of this exclusive event.
Movies and stars all the time and film industry participants won’t be revealed until it all opens, or until their private planes touch down at the airport. Names are biggies, however. Surprises everywhere.
The teasers, they promise “screening for breakthrough works and rediscovered classics, enjoy tributes, and encounter one-of-a-kind discussions with filmmakers who are at ease in the low-key atmosphere.”
On Labor Day weekend, little Telluride triples in size for four days of cinema.
telluridefilmfestival.org/show/passes
LINDA NAVARRO, THE GAZETTE