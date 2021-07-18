Summer is heating up across the state. Here are four Colorado festivals to consider traveling to in the coming weeks.
Hollyhock Festival, July 31, Saguache
Celebrate the hollyhock, the town’s official flower, during a visit to the northern part of the San Juan Valley.
These hearty, drought-resistant Alcea rosea have a long history dating to the 1800s and, say townsfolk, the colorful flowers in the festival “are probably descendants of the first seeds planted when the area became settled.”
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents and visitors can tour all the gardens. The annual Hollyhock Seed Cards will be available. saguachechamber.org
Vail Dance Festival, July 30-Aug. 9
An acclaimed two-week festival of dance in this gorgeous valley.
The artist-in-residence is Calvin Royal III, principal dance of American Ballet Theatre, and BalletX is company-in-residence. Many dancers, musicians and artists participating.
There’s an international evening, dancing in the park and an evening of new works by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance.
A Vail Dance 2021 focus is to empower interested young men in dance, mentoring them to “be you” and “follow your passion.” vaildance.org
Crested Butte Music Festival, July 23-Oct. 1
It’s the 25th season for this festival that promises “innovative musical adventures, from classical and bluegrass to indie and Gypsy Jazz.”
Locations throughout Gunnison Valley. Music from Chopin to Yonder Mountain String Band, a mariachi block party to “Watermusik” with a string string music ensemble performing on a boat and guests aboard pontoons.
Schedule and tickets: crestedbutte musicfestival.org/experience/live-concerts
Colorado Prairie Music Festival, Aug. 13, Hugo
They’re adding a whole music festival, with headliner Aaron Watson, to the Lincoln County Fair and rodeo that runs Aug. 9-14.
Watson, in the midst of his national tour, has 20 songs focused on the stages of his life in “Red Bandana.” tinyurl.com/n5266ftd
LINDA NAVARRO, THE GAZETTE