There are plenty of fun festivals to choose from in the waning days of August. Here are four to consider driving to this month.
Colorado Music & Arts Festival, Aug. 28-29, Centennial
It will be a busy couple of days in Centennial Center Park, 13050 E. Peakview Ave., with eight Outlaw Nation concerts including Texas Hill’s “The Voice” winner Craig Wayne Boyd, Taste of Denver Food Garden, juried artists market, classic car show and custom motorcycles. Shop at a farmers market.
$12 weekend pass in advance on eventbrite.com, $20 weekend pass at the gate, children 12 and younger free with an adult. No pets or coolers.
Handmade in Colorado expos, various days, three locations
Estes Park Bond Park, Aug. 27-29; Denver Skyline Park, Sept. 17-19; Cherry Creek Fillmore Plaza, Oct. 2-3.
This 14th annual juried event features Colorado-made fine art and contemporary crafts of every description.
Artists will be present to meet with customers. Free admission. Live music at most events. Each of the three festivals has its own personality.
149th Colorado State Fair, Aug. 27-Sept. 6, Pueblo
Celebrating Colorado’s agriculture, farms and ranches, the fair is packed with music, rodeos, a carnival and food. Not to mention monster trucks, a truck and tractor pull, and a demolition derby.
The fair also features parades, Fiesta Day and entertainment by Diamond Rio, George Thorogood, Nelly, Loverboy and Luis Angel “El Flaco.”
And, if you have time, make a stop at one of the Pueblo restaurants serving sloppers with Pueblo green chiles. coloradostatefair.com
Alamosa Round-UP, Aug. 26-29
An Old West weekend and perfect time to visit the scenic San Luis Valley for this 40-year tradition that includes an old-fashioned cattle drive.
The rodeo champs will be there for the PRCA events Friday and Saturday. There’s a Cowboy Church and a concert by Chancey Williams and The Younger Brothers Band. Sunday is demolition derby crash and smash day. alamosaroundup.com
LINDA NAVARRO, THE GAZETTE