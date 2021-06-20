Festivals are back in a big way this summer in Colorado. Here are four coming soon that you might want to check out.
Country Jam Music Festival, June 24-26, in Mack outside Grand Junction
Live music has returned in 2021, and this three-day event on the Western Slope boasts some big names.
How about this for headliners: Carrie Underwood, Toby Keith and Luke Combs. Other musicians also will be performing on three stages.
One-day and three-day passes are available and there’s camping too. Check it all out at countryjam.com.
Lavender Festival, June 25-27, Palisade
Three days of enjoying fields of purple plants and wonderful scents at Colorado’s only lavender celebration.
On that Friday, there’s a choice of three self-guided farm tours in the Grand Valley, all with lunch.
The big festival day is Saturday, June 26, at Riverbend Park, admission $5. Lavender vendors and products, music by the river, crafts, a reservation-only wreath-making class and food. For the grown-ups that night, a Lavender & Wine Dinner with Colorado wines.
The last day includes maps to free, self-guided tours of lavender farms in North Fork Valley and the Grand Valley. coloradolavender.org/annual-lavender-festival
Gunnison Cattlemen’s Days, July 1-18
A Western tradition since 1900, this event took a hit from COVID-19 as it offered only a small rodeo and limited spectators last fall. The crowds will be back this summer, however.
Songwriters compete starting July 1 and 4-H events run until mid-July. A Pinkalooza “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” rides on July 4. Then it’s the “Granddaddy of Colorado Rodeos” opening with mutton busting and the ranch rodeo July 11 followed by PRCA Rodeo time. The Cattlemen’s Days Parade, Legacy Rodeo and dance are scheduled for July 17. cattlemensdays.com/events/
Pagosa Springs July 4 Festivities, July 2-4
Holiday festivities can be found all around the state, and here’s one filled with activities that can be added to soaking in the amazing hot springs. The only COVID-19 cancellation is a carnival.
Cowgirls and cowboys compete, and there are family events as well at the 71st annual Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo all weekend at Archuleta County Fairgrounds.
A weekend Park to Park Artisan and Food Market, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., has art and gift items, Pagosa Springs souvenirs, vendors and tasty eats from local food trucks.
The 4th of July Parade is set for 10 a.m. July 3 and goes along the river and down Main Street.
And fireworks, yes indeed. At dusk on July 4. visitpagosasprings.com/july4th