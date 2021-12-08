As food prices continue to rise, you might consider shopping in the aisles where grains and greens are sold. It’s a snap to make inexpensive, super nutritious meals with whole grains and leafy dark veggies. Plus you’ll be getting a boost of gut-friendly, fiber-rich foods.
Kale-and-Chickpea Grain Bowl with Avocado Dressing
Yield: 4 servings
1 cup boiling water
1/2 cup uncooked bulgur
2 (15-ounce) cans unsalted chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1 1/2 tablespoons canola oil
2 cups finely chopped carrots
4 cups chopped baby kale
1/2 cup vertically sliced shallots
1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 avocado, peeled and pitted
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon water
1 tablespoon tahini (sesame seed paste), well stirred
1 garlic clove
1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
Procedure:
Combine 1 cup boiling water and bulgur in a medium bowl. Let stand 10 minutes; drain well.
Pat chickpeas dry with paper towels. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over high. Add chickpeas and carrots; cook, stirring occasionally, until chickpeas are browned, about 6 minutes. Add kale; cover and cook until kale is slightly wilted and carrots are tender, about 2 minutes. Add chickpea mixture, shallots, parsley, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper to bulgur; toss.
Process avocado, olive oil, juice, 1 tablespoon water, tahini, garlic, turmeric, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a food processor until smooth. Divide bulgur mixture among 4 bowls; drizzle evenly with avocado mixture.
Source:
coolinglight.com
Yield: 4 servings
1 pound broccoli florets (about 10 cups)
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
4 large eggs
8 ounces sugar snap peas
1 cup whole-milk yogurt
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons mixed chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, chives, and/or tarragon
4 cups cooked grains, such as farro, quinoa, and/or brown rice
2 mini seedless cucumbers, halved, sliced
1/2 cup baby greens
2 ripe avocados, halved, pitted, sliced
1/4 cup toasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
Procedure:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toss broccoli with 2 tablespoons oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper on a rimmed baking sheet and roast until charred and tender, 15–20 minutes.
Meanwhile, bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add eggs, cover, and cook 7 minutes. Transfer to a bowl of ice water (keep cooking water boiling) and let cool. Peel eggs.
Add sugar snap peas to boiling water and cook until bright green and just slightly tender, 1–2 minutes. Transfer to bowl with ice water.
Purée yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, 1 cup herbs, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a food processor until smooth.
Toss grains, 1/2 cup dressing, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Divide among serving bowls. Wipe out large bowl, then toss broccoli, snap peas, cucumbers, baby greens, and remaining 1 tablespoons oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in bowl. Divide among serving bowls. Top with avocado slices, pumpkin seeds, and remaining 2 tablespoons herbs. Slice eggs in half and add to bowls. Serve remaining dressing alongside for drizzling.
Source:
epicurious.com Millet bowl with Mushroom Gravy and Kale
Yield: 2 servings
1/2 cup uncooked millet (makes ~2 cups cooked)
1/2 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
2 cups chopped sweet onion (1 medium onion)
3 garlic cloves, minced
4 cups sliced crimini mushrooms (300 grams)
1 1/2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary
2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
1 1/2 teaspoons low-sodium tamari (soy sauce)
1/2 tablespoon cornstarch
1 1/4 cup vegetable broth
1 cup fresh chopped kale, stems removed
Freshly ground black pepper & kosher salt, to taste
Procedure:
Toast millet (optional): In a pot or skillet with a lid, toast the millet over medium heat, stirring frequently, until it starts popping. Remove from heat. Bring a medium-sized pot of 1 cup water, a pinch of salt, and 1/2 cup uncooked millet to a low boil. Reduce heat to low and cover with tight-fitting lid (with no air holes). Simmer for 15-20 minutes or so. Remove from heat and let sit for 5 minutes covered. Remove lid and fluff with fork. Set aside.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet and heat oil over medium heat. Add in chopped onions and garlic and sauté for about 5 minutes. Add the sliced mushrooms and sauté for about 12 minutes longer, stirring as necessary. Now stir in the rosemary, nutritional yeast, and tamari. Cook for a few minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk together the broth and cornstarch and then into the mushroom mixture. Stir in kale. Cook for another 5-6 minutes, until slightly thickened. Portion millet into two bowls and serve the mushroom gravy.
Source:
foodrevolution.org
