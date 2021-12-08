As food prices continue to rise, you might consider shopping in the aisles where grains and greens are sold. It’s a snap to make inexpensive, super nutritious meals with whole grains and leafy dark veggies. Plus you’ll be getting a boost of gut-friendly, fiber-rich foods. 

Colorado Springs learns about using inexpensive, nutritious grains and greens in meals

