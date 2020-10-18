Maybe you've seen Colorado's national parks in the summer and fall. Maybe you've noticed the crowding that tends to take place in those warmer months.
It's a whole new world in the winter, both in terms of visitation and in the nature worthy of the highest federal protection.
Bundle up and behold:
Black Canyon of the Gunnison
Word has spread about this remote expanse in western Colorado, so much so that recent numbers show it to be the state's fastest-growing national park in terms of visitation.
At least in 2018, we found hardly anyone else around during a winter stop. Visitation was such that the park didn't find it sensible to keep someone staffed in the fee kiosk. Someone was, however, available in the visitor center to share tips and check out snowshoes. We strapped some on and embarked on the Oak Flat Trail, a quick tour along the canyon's edge — a fine way to appreciate Black Canyon's winter facial.
Snow streaks the cracks and crevices of this vertical world, accentuating its glory. A park brochure tells you to take in "The Song of the Gunnison," the symphony of silence consisting of water, wind and occasional falcon calls.
In summer, the song is interrupted by motors rumbling on South Rim Drive. In winter, not so. The road is unplowed, left to be a cross-country trail, stretching 6 miles one way atop the canyon.
Beware descending the canyon — a treacherous proposition any season, but especially in winter.
More information: https://bit.ly/2G071zM
Colorado National Monument
On the Western Slope, locals look to what they simply call "the Monument" for inspiration. The mighty rock formations stretch across the sky, painted new colors with every rising and setting sun.
And the Monument is "even more magical in the winter," promises Grand Junction's visitors bureau.
"The red sandstone cliffs take on an entirely new feel under a fresh dusting of snow or frost," reads the bureau’s website. "Covered in a blanket of white or crystallized dew, bits of red emerge to create a surreal desert experience. It is truly something you have to experience."
Without the summer tourists, the Monument returns to local rule in winter, with parking more reliable at trailheads of choice. And while snowpack might keep the state's northern and central dwellers off their favorite footpaths, the desert climate here tends to quickly evaporate the stuff.
Still, park rangers advise calling ahead before the trip on Rim Rock Drive. The 23-mile stretch does close when pounded by a storm. But Rim Rock Drive is otherwise a photographer's dream, transporting one to otherworldly majesty. It runs through canyon walls and climbs above, where the array of colors is on full display.
More information: https://bit.ly/30mBCPl
Rocky Mountain
It was a different summer at Colorado's crown jewel. To limit crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic, visitors had to vie for advanced reservations.
The crowds don't stop in winter. Though, the crowd is different, a heartier bunch who don't mind the cold and deep snow. Yes, the sight of those jagged peaks is more appreciated when earned, these types know. And the solitude is indeed greater; gone are the vast majority of Rocky Mountain's visitors, who flock between June and October.
"Welcome to the winter wonderland of the sub-alpine forest," we once overheard a guide say on a snowshoeing trip.
This was from Bear Lake. The reasons for its summer popularity — easy access and a gateway to deeper adventure — make it popular, too, for winter's snowshoers and cross-country skiers.
This east side of the park, where families go sledding in Hidden Valley, captures more of the masses. The west side of the park is often overlooked despite drawing more powder and fewer people. There's more moose, too.
More information: https://bit.ly/3mJaOCl