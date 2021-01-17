Large in-person fundraising events throughout 2020 went virtual or were canceled or rescheduled. A Save the Dates list for 2021 nonprofit fundraisers has begun, with most information still to be determined as the year goes along and COVID protocols evolve.
JANUARY
Jan. 20: 100 Women Who Care Colorado Springs, virtual, 5:30 p.m., email sharon@1 00wwccs.com
FEBRUARY
Feb.6: Virtual Mardi Gras Masquerade, online live and silent auction, St. Peter School, party packs to participants, register by Jan. 24, spcsgala2021.givesmart.com
Feb. 18: Reason to Hope free virtual luncheon, Alzheimer’s Association Colorado Chapter, information or to host a table, email Nancy Thompson, nthompson@alz.org, 303-813-1669, ext. 9649
Feb. 23: Leadership Pikes Peak Community Leadership Awards luncheon, information to come, leadershippikespeak.org/luncheon
MARCH
March 6: Safe Passage, A Night to Shine, information to come, safepassagecac.org
March 11-13: Wine Festival of Colorado Springs, 30th anniversary, information to come, colorado springsconservatory.org
March 17: Virtual St. Patrick’s Day Gala and online live auction, Catholic Charities, goodie boxes mailed to participants, for information email Development@CCharitiesCC.org, 866-6539.
March 18: Hillsprings Academy virtual gala, entertainment by WireWood Station, information to come, hillsprings.org
MAY
May 1: Kidpower Chocoholic Frolic, information to come, kidpowercs.org/eventschoco
May 11: Becky Baker Foundation #Golf4Prevention Broadmoor East and West Courses, reservations open, birdease.com
JUNE
June 19: Angels of America’s Fallen, Angel Gala, The Broadmoor, information to come, aoafallen.org/angel-gala
Sept. 10: Philanthropy on the Farm, Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Flying Horse Ranch, casual farm-to-table dinner, COVID-19 protocols, for information: tinyurl.com/y3wmq3pl
Linda Navarro, linda.navarro@gazette.com