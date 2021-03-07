Large, in-person fundraising events throughout 2020 went virtual or were canceled or rescheduled. A Save the Dates list for 2021 nonprofit fundraisers has begun, with most information still to be determined as COVID protocols evolve.
MARCH
• Through mid-March: Virtual Junior Achievement Trivia Bowl, three rounds of trivia, email Cheryl.Potman@ja.org or call 822-0344.
• March 17: Virtual St. Patrick’s Day Gala and online live auction, Catholic Charities, goodie boxes mailed to participants, for information email Development@CCharitiesCC.org or call 866-6539.
• March 18: Hillsprings Academy virtual gala, entertainment by WireWood Station, information to come, hillsprings.org.
• March 20: Virtual Honoring the Brave Gaming Tournament, 11 a.m., supports local military, families and veterans, Home Front Military Network. Play Rocket League (Rated E for Everyone) or Call of Duty: Cold War 4v4 (Rated M for Mature), cross-platform event for any gaming console. Registration $15-$25, matcherino.com/events/42809.
APRIL
• April 10: The ACATAMY Awards for Happy Cats Haven, 6 p.m., virtual gala and auctions, silent auction free, event $15, VIP swag bag, charcuterie and cat toys $50, happycatshaven.org/event/acatemyawards2021.
• April 10: Angels Against Alzheimer’s, third annual Masked till Midnight, 7-11 p.m., Doubletree by Hilton, masquerade ball, casino setup, music by Sofa Killers, limited seating, angelsagainstalzheimers.com.
• April 30-May 2: Kidpower Chocoholic Frolic, three-day virtual chocolate fun and auction, kidpowercs.org
MAY
• May 11: Becky Baker Foundation #Golf4Prevention, Broadmoor East and West courses, reservations open, birdease.com/beckybakerf oundationGOLF.
• May 15: Junior Achievement Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards and Auction, virtual or hybrid to be determined, email Cheryl.Potman@ja.org or call 822-0344.
• May 20-21: Rocky Mountain Scramble and Gala, Citizen Soldier Connection, The Broadmoor, citizensoldierconnection.org.
JUNE
• June 19: Angels of America’s Fallen, Angel Gala, The Broadmoor, information to come, aoafallen.org/angel-gala.
AUGUST
• Aug. 19-21: Goodwill of Colorado’s An Enchanted Weekend at Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, chic boutique, golf tournament and on the mesa events, AnEnchanted Weekend.com.
SEPTEMBER
• Sept. 10: Philanthropy on the Farm, Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Flying Horse Ranch, casual farm-to-table dinner, COVID-19 protocols, for more information go to tinyurl.com/y3wmq3pl.
• Sept. 11: Red, White & Bowl, Bowl-a-thon, Special Kids Special Families, 2:30 p.m., King Pin Lanes, sksfcolorado.org/event/bowlathon.
OCTOBER
• Oct. 16: Night of Comedy, headliner Josh Blue, Special Kids Special Families, Hotel Elegante, information to come, sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
• Oct. 19: Goodwill of Colorado’s Annual Dinner, The Broadmoor, honoring accomplishments, details to come.
