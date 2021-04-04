Large, in-person fundraising events throughout 2020 went virtual or were canceled or rescheduled. A Save the Dates list for 2021 nonprofit fundraisers is underway, with more information still to be determined as COVID protocols evolve.
APRIL
• April 4-30: CASA Light of Hope from home, a month for donations to serve 120 more children in the court system impacted by abuse, casappr.org/hope.
• April 9: Pawsome Auction, National Mill Dog Rescue, Facebook, nmdr.org, text “lucky dog” to 44-321.
• April 10: The ACATAMY Awards for Happy Cats Haven, 6 p.m., virtual gala and auctions, silent auction free, event $15, VIP swag bag, charcuterie and cat toys $50, happycatshaven.org/event/ acatemyawards2021.
• April 10: Angels Against Alzheimer’s, third annual Masked till Midnight, 7-11 p.m., Doubletree by Hilton, masquerade ball, casino setup, music by Sofa Killers, limited seating, angelsagainstalzheimers.com.
•April 25: DayBreak Adult Day Program for Teller and El Paso counties, Zoom fundraiser live auction, 3 p.m., goodie bags sent or delivered, invitations to future live dinner event, daybreakadp.com, 331-3640.
• April 30-May 2: Kidpower Chocoholic Frolic, three-day virtual chocolate fun and auction, kidpowercs.org.
MAY
•May 1: Teen Court Family Fun Day, Saturday at the Stadium, noon-5 p.m., UC Health Park. tinyurl.com/3sw8xmar.
• May 11: Becky Baker Foundation #Golf4Prevention, Broadmoor East and West courses, reservations open, birdease.com/beckybakerf oundationGOLF.
• May 15: Junior Achievement Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards and Auction, virtual or hybrid to be determined, email Cheryl.Potman@ja.org or call 822-0344.
• May 20-21: Rocky Mountain Scramble and Gala, Citizen Soldier Connection, The Broadmoor, citizensoldierconnection.org.
JUNE
•June 11: Kids & Clays Sporting Clays Shoot, benefit for Ronald McDonald House Charities, Pikes Peak Gun Club, rmhcsouthern colorado.org.
• June 19: Angels of America’s Fallen, Angel Gala, The Broadmoor, information to come, aoafallen.org/angel-gala.
•June 29 and Oct. 4: Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney, Flying Horse North and Perry Park, to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, register:rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
JULY
•July 12: Cheyenne Village 50th Anniversary golf tournament, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, best ball scramble format, cheyennevillage.org/cheyenne-village-golf- tournament.
AUGUST
• Aug. 19-21: Goodwill of Colorado’s An Enchanted Weekend at Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, chic boutique, golf tournament and on the mesa events, AnEnchanted Weekend.com.
• Aug. 20: Happy Trails, El Paso County Parks, 6 p.m., Fox Run Park, to benefit a planned nature center in the park, information to come.
SEPTEMBER
• Sept. 10: Philanthropy on the Farm, Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Flying Horse Ranch, casual farm-to-table dinner, COVID-19 protocols, for more information go totinyurl.com/y3wmq3pl.
• Sept. 11: Red, White & Bowl, Bowl-a-thon, Special Kids Special Families, 2:30 p.m., King Pin Lanes, sksfcolorado.org/event/bowlathon.
OCTOBER
•Oct. 9: Cheyenne Mountain Run, hosted by Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 10K and 5K trail runs, a benefit to support trails and outdoor activities at the park. Register: Friendsofcmsp.org.
• Oct. 16: Night of Comedy, headliner Josh Blue, Special Kids Special Families, Hotel Elegante, information to come, sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
• Oct. 19: Goodwill of Colorado’s Annual Dinner, The Broadmoor, honoring accomplishments, details to come.