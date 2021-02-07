Large in-person fundraising events throughout 2020 went virtual or were canceled or rescheduled. A Save the Dates list for 2021 nonprofit fundraisers has begun, with most information still to be determined as the year goes along and COVID protocols evolve.
FEBRUARY
Tuesday: Order deadline for The Valentine’s Day Survival Kit, boxes of treats by Summit Catering to be delivered throughout El Paso County Feb. 11-14, including brownies, decorated sugar cookies, spiced nuts, Valentine candy, wine, a potted succulent and a Spotify music list. Benefit for Colorado Springs Philharmonic, $99. tinyurl.com/y4sawttx
Feb. 18: Reason to Hope free virtual luncheon, Alzheimer’s Association Colorado Chapter, information or to host a table, email Nancy Thompson, nthompson@alz.org, 303-813-1669, ext. 9649
Feb. 23: Leadership Pikes Peak Community Leadership Awards virtual luncheon, lunch delivered to homes, reservations by Feb. 16, leadershippikespeak.org/luncheon
Mid-February through March: Virtual Junior Achievement Trivia Bowl, three rounds of trivia at any time, contact Cheryl.Potman@ja.org or 822-0344
MARCH
March 6: Safe Passage, A Night to Shine, information to come, safepassagecac.org
March 17: Virtual St. Patrick’s Day Gala and online live auction, Catholic Charities, goodie boxes mailed to participants, for information email Development@CCharitiesCC.org, 866-6539.
March 18: Hillsprings Academy virtual gala, entertainment by WireWood Station, information to come, hillsprings.org
APRIL
April 10: The ACATAMY Awards for Happy Cats Haven, virtual, 6 p.m., gala and auctions, silent auction free, event $15, VIP swag bag, charcuterie and cat toys $50, happycatshaven.org/event/acatemyawards2021
MAY
May 1: Kidpower Chocoholic Frolic, information to come, kidpowercs.org/eventschoco
May 11: Becky Baker Foundation #Golf4Prevention Broadmoor East and West Courses, reservations open, birdease.com/beckybakerfoundationGOLF
May 15: Junior Achievement Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards and Auction, virtual or hybrid to be determined, contact Cheryl.Potman@ja.org or 822-0344
May 20-21:Rocky Mountain Scramble and gala, Citizen Soldier Connection, The Broadmoor, citizensoldierconnection.org
JUNE
June 19: Angels of America’s Fallen, Angel Gala, The Broadmoor, information to come, aoafallen.org/angel-gala
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 10: Philanthropy on the Farm, Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, Flying Horse Ranch, casual farm-to-table dinner, COVID-19 protocols, for information: tinyurl.com/y3wmq3pl
Linda Navarro, linda.navarro@gazette.com