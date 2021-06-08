Daily
• Spencer’s Lawn & Garden Center, 1430 S. Tejon St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, through November, spencersgardens.com
• Smith Family Farm Market, 8310 Blue Gill Drive, Falcon, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., July 1 to Oct. 31, rockyfordmelons.com
Monday
• Mining Museum Farm Stand, 225 North Gate Blvd., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., through fall, wmmi.org
Wednesday
• Mining Museum Farm Stand, 225 North Gate Blvd., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 16 through fall, wmmi.org
• Colorado Farm and Art Market, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., 3 to 7 p.m., through Oct. 6, farmandartmarket.com
• Briargate, 7610 N. Union Blvd., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Oct. 27, springsfarmersmarkets.com
• Backyard Market in Black Forest, 11141 Ridgeline Drive, 3 to 7 p.m., through Sept. 1, facebook.com/ BackyardMarketinBF
Thursday
• Banning Lewis, 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd., 3 to 7 p.m., through Aug. 26, springsfarmersmarkets.com
Friday
• Woodland Park, Memorial Park, Center Street and Henrietta Avenue, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., through September, wpfarmersmarket.com
Saturday
• Old Colorado City, Bancroft Park, 24th Street and West Colorado Avenue, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., through Oct. 23, facebook.com/OldColorado CityFarmersMarket
• Colorado Farm and Art Market, Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Oct. 9, farmandartmarket.com
Monument, 66 Jefferson St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Oct. 30, springsfarmersmarkets.com
• Backyard Market in Black Forest, 12530 Black Forest Road, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Oct. 23, facebook.com/BackyardMarketinBF
Sunday
• Cordera, 11894 Grandlawn Circle, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Sept. 5, springsfarmersmarkets.com
TERESA FARNEY, THE GAZETTE