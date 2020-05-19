The Yellow Book, the 2020 Senior Information and Assistance Directory, is now available from the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging, both online and in book form.
Included is information on more than 800 resources and services for older adults and caregivers in El Paso, Teller and Park counties.
Find emergency and non-emergency phone numbers, food pantry locations, a weather forecast number, housing and care information, veterans services, government agency contact information, insurance and Medicare resources, and more.
Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments is the state-designated Area Agency on Aging for the counties and administers the federal Older Americans Act.
The book can be accessed online at ppacg.org/yellowbook. Information about COVID-19 has been added: ppacg.org/covid-19-updates.
To order the book, call the Senior Information and Assistance Center at 471-2096.