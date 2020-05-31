Twenty-three young women, graduates this year from nine area high schools, are the 2020 Colorado Springs Debutantes.
This is the 54th year for the local tradition. The young women were chosen for their school achievements, volunteer and community activities as well as the community contributions of their families.
The traditional Debutante Ball, where the young women are formally presented during the holiday season at The Broadmoor, will be changed this year. Because of COVID-19 restrictions on “large gatherings, social distancing requirements, and most importantly for the safety of the families and their guests,” the board of directors elected to postpone the formal event until December 2021, said Debutante Ball Chair Sarah O’Shea. “We empathize with the loss of tradition that the senior class of 2020 has endured because of the pandemic.”
The philanthropic focus of the debutante program continues for acquisitions for the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.
The 23 Colorado Springs Debutantes for 2020 :
• Sydney Evelyn Barnes, daughter of Michael and Susan Barnes and granddaughter of Richard Barnes of Hilton, N.Y., and Karen Barnes of Colorado Springs and Peter and Mary Basso of Woodstock, Ga. She graduated from Air Academy High School and will attend the University of Arkansas — Fort Smith.
• Erin Elizabeth Berson, daughter of Dr. Andrew Berson and Dr. Megan Berson and granddaughter of Dr. John and Patricia Berson of Longmont and Dr. Paul and Mary O’Rourke of Colorado Springs. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School and will attend Saint Louis University.
• Meghan Foster Bodman, daughter of Dr. Mark and Beverly Bodman and granddaughter of Annetta Jean Bodman and the late Dr. Stephen Bodman of Colorado Springs and Charles Schumacher of Thornton and Gail Fisher of Broomfield. She graduated from Air Academy High School and will attend Colorado State University.
• Talia Rebecca Clark, daughter of retired Army Chief Warrant Officer Charles Clark and Angela Clark and granddaughter of Barbara West of Fort Carson and the late William Clark and Janis Glass of Albuquerque and the late Thomas Glass. She graduated from Vista Ridge High School and will attend the University of New Mexico.
• Reeve Meredith Donner, daughter of David and Meredith Donner and granddaughter of Joan Donner of Colorado Springs and the late Robert Donner Jr. and Michael and Janet Webber of Chipita Park. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend the University of Colorado at Boulder.
• Campbell Leakatria Fair, daughter of Douglas and Claudine Fair and granddaughter of Nancy Fair of Pueblo and the late Shannon Fair and Ronald and Kathleen Schwartz of Hebron, N.D. She graduated from Air Academy High School and will attend the University of Kentucky.
• Emily Flynn Flemke, daughter of Karl Flemke and Anne Flemke and granddaughter of the late Karl and Mary Flemke of Colorado Springs and Mary Verdaglio of Phoenix and the late Jay Verdaglio. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend the University of Colorado at Boulder.
• Anna Grace Griffin, daughter of Craig Griffin and Lisa Voight and granddaughter of Dudley and Patricia Griffin of Hamilton, New Zealand, and Dr. Barry and Mary Anne Voight of State College, Pa. She graduated from Coronado High School and will attend Colorado State University.
• Emma DeLacy Hybl, daughter of William Jr. and Kristel Hybl and granddaughter of William and Kathleen Hybl of Colorado Springs and Fred and Gretchen Christensen of Bonita Springs, Fla. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend the University of Alabama.
• Averey Elizabeth Jensen, daughter of Jeffrey and Shelley Jensen and granddaughter of Carol Jensen of Exton, Pa., and the late Leland Jensen and Lowell and Shirley Nelson of Colorado Springs. She graduated from The University School and will attend Youth with a Mission Discipleship Training School in Hawaii.
• Delaney Rose Marsden-Loetscher, daughter of Dr. Melanie Marsden and John Loetscher and granddaughter of the late James and Ellen Loetscher and the late Kenneth Marsden and the late Karen Marsden-Keyser. She graduated from Palmer High School.
•Grace Elizabeth McReynolds, daughter of Dr. Christopher and Lisa McReynolds and granddaughter of Nancy McReynolds of Littleton and the late J. Carrol McReynolds and Marian Gamble of Highlands Ranch and the late Frederick Gamble. She graduated from Rampart High School and will attend Oklahoma State University.
• Milly Lynn Mollica, daughter of John and Shelly Mollica and granddaughter of Antoinette Mollica of Colorado Springs and the late Dominic Mollica and John Benton of Colorado Springs and Sharon Summer of Orange Park, Fla. She graduated from Air Academy High School and will attend the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
• Amelia Adele Wright Niswonger, daughter of Howard Niswonger and Wendy Wright and granddaughter of Wesley Niswonger of Colorado Springs and the late Anne Marie Niswonger and the late Army Lt. Col. Orville and Sarah Wright. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Ariz.
• Sarah Leigh Parker, daughter of Steven and Courtney Parker and granddaughter of Esther Parker of Colorado Springs and Charles and Barbara Kall of Denver. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend the University of Rhode Island.
• Hayley Elizabeth Payne is the daughter of Richard and Susan Payne and granddaughter of Kenneth and Hertha Harrison of Widefield and Mary Thiede of Colorado Springs and the late William Thiede. She graduated from Air Academy High School and will attend the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
• Eliza Gabriel Rocks, daughter of John and Rachel Rocks and granddaughter of the late Gerhard and Barbara Rocks and Arlene Kretzmann of Kerrville, Texas, and the late Rev. Otto Kretzmann. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend Washington University in St. Louis.
• Emma Patricia Kennemor Ross, daughter of Dr. Scott and Sarah Ross and granddaughter of the late retired Army Sgt. 1st First Class Raymond Ross Jr. and Rita Ross and the late Dr. James and Marie Hester. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend Northern Arizona University.
• Regan Elizabeth Sanchez, daughter of John and Gail Sanchez and granddaughter of John Sanchez of Colorado Springs and Mary Sanchez of Charlotte, N.C., and Timothy Hoiles of Colorado Springs and Elizabeth Davison of Colorado Springs. She graduated from Colorado Springs Christian School and will attend Point Loma Nazarene University.
• Madison Cathleen Simpson, daughter of Maureen Simpson and granddaughter of Dr. John and Cathleen Marta of Colorado Springs. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend the University of Northern Colorado.
• Hannah Elizabeth Svarverud, daughter of Eric and Karen Svarverud and granddaughter of the late retired Air Force Col. Dale Svarverud and Margaret Svarverud and Edward and Christel Woodward of Richmond, Va. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and will attend Occidental College in Los Angeles.
• Mackie Tate Tygart, daughter of Travis and Nichole Tygart and granddaughter of Silas and Judy Tygart of Jacksonville, Fla., and Richard and Stephanie Strom of Dallas. She graduated from Air Academy High School and will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
• Margaret Patricia “Maggie” Wilder, daughter of James and Kate Wilder and granddaughter of Raymond and Patricia Wilder of Naples, Fla., and Ronald and Suzanne Marold of Colorado Springs. She graduated from Palmer High School and will attend Colorado State University.