Two iconic Colorado attractions will once again offer in-person Easter sunrise services.

After two years of virtual services due to the pandemic, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison and Royal Gorge Bridge & Park in Cañon City will throw open their gates and welcome attendees at the crack of dawn — or even earlier — on Easter Sunday, April 17.

Music will kick off the morning at 5:30 a.m. at Red Rocks, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, before the Rev. John Yu of Denver’s True Light Community Church delivers the sermon at 6 a.m. Gates will open at 4:45 a.m.

Cowboy preacher Grant Adkisson will address the crowds at the Royal Gorge, 4218 County Road 3A, beginning at 6:30 a.m., accompanied by the Canyon Cowboy Church worship team. Gates will open at 5:30 a.m. Guests can walk across the bridge or take the park shuttle until 6:20 a.m. Lawn chairs are welcome.

