There are a lot of things they don’t tell you about hiking Colorado’s fourteeners in wintry weather.
For one, tiny ice shards blow with so much force they’ll leave eyewear scratched and exposed skin raw. And make sure you’ve brought multiple pairs of goggles — frozen condensation from hot breath rising into the frigid air can coat lenses, and good luck getting rid of that ice in sub-zero temperatures. Same goes with gloves — redundancy is key. Whipping wind can blow loose gear out of reach and losing a glove could mean losing a hand. The consequences of winter climbing are more severe and the margin for error is much more slim.
For my first winter fourteener experience, I set my sights on one of Colorado’s easiest 14,000-foot mountains, Quandary Peak. I was quite familiar with the route, convinced I could safely make it to the summit and back even if my Garmin inReach failed. Facing a steep walk up a well-defined slope with limited avalanche risk, I would ascend 3,450 feet over 3.5 miles on my way to the top after leaving a trailhead conveniently located off a paved and plowed road.
Temperatures were predicted to be in the teens, not accounting for wind chill. I expected sunny skies to be my saving grace; I was very familiar with how cold ski slopes could become when clouds rolled through.
Bundled up in my winter jacket, ski pants and leather Danner boots, I left the trailhead as the morning darkness lifted.
The first part of the route was forested and quiet, the wind being blocked by trees and icy ground crunching beneath my feet. I tossed on my trail cleats — something I would soon replace for a burlier option as the winter climbing season progressed.
Climbing higher, I quickly noticed that every step made wasn’t worth quite as much as a summer step on dirt — it was less efficient and required much more effort.
Eventually, the eastern slope trail up Quandary Peak broke through tree line and with it came the howl of the wind. I didn’t expect it to pick up quite so dramatically, nor did I expect the immediate temperature drop.
Pushing on, the snow got deeper and each step grew more taxing. I soon fell behind my schedule, slowed by early-season snow on an already-broken path — the easiest of winter conditions I could have faced.
Not only did my sedate approach throw me off my planned schedule, it also meant facing much different weather than I had expected.
As noon neared, snow clouds started to roll in. As my climb continued, I could no longer see where I was headed.
I pushed on into a cloud.
Much to my relief, the climb eventually flattened out and I was within a few feet of the top. Granted, to reach the actual summit, it would mean crossing a more narrow stretch of terrain amid strong winds and wind-scraped snow.
Walking straight into the gusts, I was nearly blown off my feet. I dropped to my knees and started to crawl through a section of trail that would be nothing noteworthy on a peak season day. The severe consequences of being blown off the edge of the mountain filled my mind as I inched my way to the protection of a rocky summit.
After what seemed like a much longer time that it probably was, I reached my destination, tucking behind a stack of boulders that blocked the wind as I caught my breath.
In a chilling cloud amid howling winds, there was no view to be seen. There was no one to greet me and acknowledge my accomplishment. There was nothing to do but suck in as much air as I could before making the trip back to the trailhead.
I snapped a few selfies on my phone, frozen cheeks and all, and plotted my escape from the summit, back across the narrow, wind-blown stretch and down the steep slope.
As I left the summit behind, the clouds parted and sun filled the slope. Tired, but happy I had survived, I made my way back to my car with a sense of relief. I was hooked.
If there’s no gain without pain, winter season climbing is sure to deliver more gain than its summer counterpart.