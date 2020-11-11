To no surprise, Colorado was once again well represented in SKI Magazine's annual rankings of the West's best ski resorts.
Surprising, perhaps, is Aspen Snowmass's fall to No. 5 after holding the top spot the past two years.
"The four ski areas that make up Aspen Snowmass fell in the reader rankings this year, but they are still, undoubtedly, four of the most amazing places skiers can visit in the USA," the magazine wrote.
Readers pegged Idaho's Sun Valley the best of the best, followed by Deer Valley in Utah, Whitefish Mountain in Montana and Taos, N.M., at No. 4.
Telluride came in sixth, though it was second-best in the scenery category. But "Telluride is more than just a pretty face," SKI reported, calling it "a skier's mountain," for its impressive vertical and varied terrain.
Steamboat ranked No. 8, one spot ahead of Beaver Creek. Crested Butte rounded out the Top 10.
Breckenridge followed at No. 12, ahead of Vail at 14. Winter Park ranked 17th, Arapahoe Basin 18th, Keystone 19th, Copper Mountain 24th and Loveland 30th.
For the full list, go to: https://bit.ly/32tGUt1