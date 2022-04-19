With prices increasing on fuel, shelter and food, we’re all looking for ways to ease the pain. Probably the easiest place to cut costs is at the grocery store, but it takes some thought and preparation, say the experts working to help consumers weather the spikes.

“My first suggestion for cutting prices at the grocery stores is to get on the store’s loyalty program,” said Laura Daily, a consumer and shopping expert and publisher of Mile High on the Cheap. “Most have them.”

Loyalty programs have been around for years, but many have gone cardless.

“Most are tied to consumers’ phone numbers or can be used via retailer apps, making shopping a little easier overall,” she said. “They allow you to get discounts immediately.”

Before joining a loyalty program, see what perks they offer. For instance, Target Circle provides 1% earnings to be redeemed later, as well as tailored deals, 5% off on your birthday and other benefits.

Daily’s No. 1 recommendation for scooping up food deals: Shop the “manager’s specials.”

“These are treasure troves,” she said. “They are not advertised, but a lot of food winds up in this pile. They are products that didn’t sell well, or the package label has been changed so they need to pull the old labels off the shelf.”

She also loves clearance sections in grocery stores.

“I make a beeline for these,” she said. “If you’re willing to dive in and take a look, it’s worth it.”

You can also download cash-back apps for Ibotta and Rakuten (formerly ebates), for more savings every time you shop online. Some of the best cash-back apps even reward you for purchases at brick-and-mortar stores, as long as you have a receipt. Using these cash-back sites can be well worth the effort, since their rewards seriously add up.

Daily offered an example of these big savings.

“One year, Ibotta offered an entire turkey dinner using a list of items you must buy to get the deals like a turkey, can of soup, green beans, and stuffing. And then they rebate you the full amount. It added up to about $25 to $35 in savings,” she said. “You can scan receipts into your phone to get the Ibotta rebates.”

We got some other tips from dealnews.com for grocery shopping:

• Use the sales flyers to help determine your weekly meals.

• Plan meals ahead of time. Before making your grocery list, take a look in the pantry and freezer to see what can be used to make meals that week.

• Think about budget-minded meals. Plan a weekly plant-based meal, which is going to be much less expensive, like a Meatless Monday.

• Stick to the grocery list and avoid getting enticed by other stuff.

• Go for generic brands. They have improved over time, and many retailers now have their own house brands, which are more affordable than the national brands.

• Never toss leftovers! Plan on eating them in the next day or two — as is or augmented — or freeze them to eat another time.

While it’s always cheaper to eat at home, if you want to dine out, Daily looks for eateries that also have loyalty cards.

“Fast-casual places,” she said, “like Red Robin and Panera Bread, which have punch cards, are a great way to save. I recommend calling ahead to place orders and get to-go, to save time. And pick up your own food. Delivery services add extra cost to the bottom line.”

