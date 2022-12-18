A statistical look at 100 years of the AdAmAn Club ahead of its New Year’s Eve fireworks atop 14,115-foot Pikes Peak:
104: People on the membership roster, including the original “Frozen Five” in 1922 and 10 who were selected in the early years without climbing as guests. One is traditionally added to the membership each year, selected based on guest experience, mountaineering resume and volunteerism.
50: The most AdAmAn climbs by anyone, a record held by Ted Lindeman. He made his 50th ascent in 2019.
12.5: The roster number given to Ben Rastall in 1930, to avoid unlucky number 13. In the only year of adding two members, Karl Arndt was listed as 13.5.
7,500: Approximate elevation gain on Barr Trail, covered over 12 miles.
32: Maximum number of climbers on the trail each year, a mix of members and guests selected after applying to join. Guests will hike multiple years, joining the queue of prospects trying to earn their way to membership.
509: Individuals believed to have made the New Year’s Eve climb over the century-old tradition.
283: Guests believed to have not returned for a second climb, forfeiting their chance at membership. That’s well over half the guests counted (405).
11: Most number of guest climbs before being chosen as a member.
-25: Temperature below zero recorded above timberline in 2010. It, combined with strong winds, forced climbers to turn around for the first time in the club’s history.
110.6 mph: Wind speed recorded on the summit Dec. 31, 2011. Conditions threatened to call off the climb for a second year, but the club persisted.
179: Shells of fireworks planned for the 9 p.m. show this year in celebration of the club’s 100th anniversary, more than the typical five to honor “the Frozen Five.”
246: Shells planned for midnight, about 100 more than usual.
Source: AdAmAn research and the book “AdAmAn: One Hundred Years of Ice, Wind, and Fire.”
seth boster, the gazette