December 1922: Brothers Fred and Ed Morath coordinate with The Colorado Springs Gazette-Telegraph to sponsor and promote a New Year’s Eve “watch party.” The Moraths enlist Fred Barr, Harry Standley and Willis Magee to complete the “Frozen Five,” who would ascend Pikes Peak to put on a fireworks show at the stroke of midnight.
March 1923: The group meets to formalize the plan for the annual tradition. Fred Morath has the idea to add a man to the climb each year; he shortens Add a Man to AdAmAn, with the letter As representing tall peaks.
1925: The club had previously followed the Pikes Peak Cog Railway tracks up the mountain, but this year they hike Barr’s new trail for the first time. They stay the night at Barr’s cabin, marking the overnight tradition at the halfway camp.
1929: Reports suggest radio station KFUM broadcasts the climb “throughout the country,” setting the stage for the climb’s nationwide publicity.
1941: Thanks to club friend Spencer Penrose, the Pikes Peak Highway becomes available for hiking, and the club uses it for the first time to reach the summit. This follows Barr’s death a year prior. Climbers would return to the trail and camp for the annual trek.
1950: Standley and Magee make a final ascent with the club, the last of the Frozen Five to do so.
1957: The club had accepted applications from people wanting to climb all around the country — a St. Louis railroad executive gained membership — but now members agree to keep the group to Colorado residents.
1963: A helicopter carrying eight soldiers from Fort Carson lands on the summit to meet the club on New Year’s Eve. A large, magnesium “flare for peace” is fired from the summit.
1972: Celebrating its 50th anniversary, climbers split into two parties: one following Barr Trail as per usual, and another on the railway tracks followed by the founders. Sir Edmund Hillary is made an honorary member.
1974: Colorado Gov. Richard Lamm joins the climb, the first and last governor to do so.
May 25, 1980: The last of the Frozen Five dies. Fred Morath was 87.
1983: Women have been left out of the climb, until finally Sue Graham joins as a guest. She would become the club’s first female member in 1997.
1991: A trailer with mounted tubes of fireworks, combined with an electrical launch system developed earlier, represents “a major breakthrough.” At first firing by hand, the club is now launching fireworks from a safer distance.
1992: A corporate vendor takes over operations at the Summit House. The club gives final thanks to Bill Carle and his family for decades of care during their run at the facility.
2010: For the first time, blizzard conditions force the club to turn around and abort the fireworks mission. The climb results in at least seven cases of frostbite on faces, fingers and toes.
2015: The AdAmAn Club is inducted into the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame.
2020: The COVID-19 pandemic threatens to cancel the climb, but club leadership decides the fireworks are important as ever to lifting spirits. The smallest group since the 1960s embarks up the Pikes Peak Highway for a one-day push to the summit.
2021: On the heels of a pledge to diversify, the club makes longtime guest Priscilla Clayton the fourth female member. A record number of women are said to apply for the climb; four of the nine are selected.
Source: AdAmAn research and the book “AdAmAn: One Hundred Years of Ice, Wind, and Fire.”
seth boster, the gazette