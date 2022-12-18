A look at key points and traditions for the AdAmAn Club’s annual hike up Pikes Peak for New Year’s Eve fireworks:

First Saturday of November: Business meeting includes reviewing applications to hike as a guest, finalizing the climber list of members and guests and selecting the year’s new member, who is announced at the club dinner of family and friends.

Dec. 29: Meeting to discuss plan, safety and weather.

Dec. 30: Breakfast in Manitou Springs at 7 a.m., depart Barr trailhead at 9 a.m. The two-day journey will cover about 12 miles and 7,500 feet of elevation.

Corral and rest stop: Just above Barr Trail’s intersection with the Manitou Incline, the location recalls the old burro station of Fred Barr, one of the club’s founding “Frozen Five” in 1922.

Lunch “tree”: The club still knows it as “the tree,” though it was cut down in the mid-1990s. The aim is to stop here around 11 a.m.

Barr Camp: The schedule calls for reaching the halfway-point camp around 2:30 p.m. and stopping for a night of food, games and kinship. Hikers typically depart around 8:30 a.m. the next morning.

A-Frame: Climbers reach the historic shelter near timberline ideally around 11 a.m. New Year’s Eve. They flash mirrors to the city below to report arriving safely; per tradition, residents below flash back.

Fred Barr cairn: After Barr’s death in 1940, the club stacked rocks just above treeline to serve as a memorial, thus starting the tradition of adding rocks every year. No more adding today; the club a while back decided the cairn was large enough, but it’s still a spot for remembrance.

Two-mile sign: A post marks the final push to the summit, with another 1,400 feet to go. The club knows this as a notoriously windy spot; better luck stopping to break around “the Cirque” or “16 Golden Stairs.”

Summit: Ideally hikers reach the mountaintop around 2:30 p.m. They are now spoiled with a state-of-the-art Summit House for shelter. They fire five shells at 9 p.m. to honor the Frozen Five; this has become a larger show in recent years. A four-wheel drive club arrives for the midnight show before driving the group down the Pikes Peak Highway.

