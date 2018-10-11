The Rangers’ Kessandra Krutsinger spikes the ball over the net during Lewis-Palmer’s 3-0 victory Thursday against Discovery Canyon. She finished with eight kills.
On paper, it looked like it would be a battle.
In reality, it was the opposite.
The Lewis-Palmer volleyball team proved once again Thursday night it was hard to beat, whether at home or in front of a hostile crowd. The Rangers took control early, never letting up in a 25-18, 25-16, 25-10 win over Discovery Canyon at the Thunder’s gym.
“We knew we were going to a crazy crowd,” Rangers senior Adelaide Feek said, “so we wanted to make sure we were controlling our side of things.”
Feek was a force with six kills and six blocks, while Trinity Jackson led with nine kills and Kessandra Krutsinger and Taylor Buckley added eight and seven, respectively.
The win put the Rangers in charge of the Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletics Conference with a 5-0 record. But their coach, Wade Baxter, wasn’t shy about what they’re really after.
“It really prepares for state,” said Baxter, who took over a program last year that won its seventh state title. “That’s our ultimate goal. There’s no mystery there.”
This year’s Rangers team is loaded, too, highlighted by seven seniors who are going to compete at the college level next season.
And Baxter looked at Thursday’s match as an opportunity to make a statement. The Thunder (15-2, 4-1) was ranked No. 1 in the 4A RPI standings with a .679 — the Rangers (15-1) were right behind at .674.
From the first set, the Rangers were in control. There were moments when the Thunder rallied, even cutting a third-set deficit to 7-6, but Lewis-Palmer always had an answer.
Baxter said one key to stopping Discovery Canyon was putting 6-foot-5 Feek up at the net against 6-foot-5 senior Ashten Prechtel.
In the final set, the Rangers finished with an 18-4 rally.
The Rangers know they still have a lot left to prove before the state tournament. This includes a crosstown rival matchup against Palmer Ridge on Tuesday and the Indian Invitational at Cheyenne Mountain.
“We knew Discovery Canyon was a talented team and that they’d come out gunning for us. And so, we had this one circled on the calendar for a while,” Baxter said. “We had a few slower matches lately, so we’d had been waiting for this one. And they showed it.”