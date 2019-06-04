Joel Scott is departing to play basketball at Black Hills State with another accolade under his belt.
After leading Lewis-Palmer High School to a 28-0 record and state championship, he was tabbed as The Gazette's Class 4A-5A Boys' Basketball Peak Performer of the Year. Adding to his already impressive resume, Scott has now been named the 2018-19 Gazette Preps Male Peak Performer of the Year.
He was honored Tuesday night at the annual Peak Performer banquet in Colorado Springs but was unable to attend due to a practice for the Colorado High School Coaches Association All-State Games in Alamosa.
Lewis-Palmer coach Bill Benton said the award was a testament to Scott's overall athletic ability.
"I'm very proud of him," Benton said. "It's a huge accomplishment. He's worked hard at it."
Born and raised into an athletic family, Scott was one of five brothers to take on a sports career at Lewis-Palmer. He’s the youngest, following elder brothers Josh, Jordan, Jonathan and Joseph. Josh played hoops at Colorado, Jordan recently finished his career at Idaho, and Jonathan currently takes the court for Chattanooga. Joseph did not play basketball but was a football player and wrestler in high school before attending the Air Force Academy.
However, it’s finally Joel’s time to enter the college ranks, and his career is set to begin at Division II Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota.
"There's a lot of pressure on Joel being the last one," Benton said. "He's handled that really, really well. He's his own young man."
Scott signed his national letter of intent to play for the Yellow Jackets on May 29, and it came as a shock to those who figured he’d follow his family footsteps to the Division I level.
Benton said Scott had Division I opportunities, but he swayed toward finding the right fit via an at-home feeling.
"It was about relationships," Benton said. "Black Hills State did a great job of recruiting him. He wanted to go somewhere that he could have an impact right away, somewhere that wanted him."
The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward averaged 18.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists through Lewis-Palmer’s perfect season. As a four-year varsity player, Scott averaged 14.2 points over the course of his final three seasons.
Benton said Scott was the ultimate competitor and hated to lose, which sets him apart from others on the hardwood.
"The sky is the limit for him," Benton said. "He is an amazing talent."
Lewis-Palmer has won four state championships, occurring in 1994, 2012, 2013 and 2019. Scott’s future destination, Black Hills State, finished the 2018-19 season with an 18-11 overall record and 15-7 mark in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference under coach Ryan Thompson.
Along with Gazette Preps Female Performer of the Year Kaylee Thompson, Scott will throw out the first pitch at a Rocky Mountain Vibes game at UCHealth Park this upcoming season.