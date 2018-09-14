Tiger quarterback, Gabe Rall (16), doesn’t get far off the line of scrimmage before meeting Ranger, Michael Dershem (48), during Canyon City’s 33-20 defeat to Lewis-Palmer Friday September 13, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Ranger, Evan Walsh (28), breaks free to score the 1st 6 points of the game during Lewis-Palmer’s 33-20 victory over the Canyon City Tigers Friday September 13, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Evan Walsh (28), finds the hole to run in the Rangers 2nd touchdown of the game during Lewis-Palmer’s 33-20 victory over the Canyon City Tigers Friday September 13, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Canyon City’s, Conor McCain (22), gets stopped in the backfield by Ranger, Joel Scott (18), during the Tigers 33-20 loss to Lewis-Palmer Friday September 13, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Lewis-Palmer senior running back Evan Walsh earned a new nickname in the Rangers’ 60-39 homecoming win over Canon City on Friday night at Don Breese Stadium.
Walsh rushed for six touchdowns and added a seventh score on a kickoff return.
After his fourth or fifth, a Lewis-Palmer assistant yelled out “All Day,” a nod to NFL running back Adrian Peterson. The name spread throughout the home sideline as Walsh kept the Rangers in front with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone.
“That happened today,” Walsh said of new his moniker.
Ranger, Evan Walsh (28), begins his deep run from the Tiger kickoff to put another 6 points on the board during Lewis-Palmer’s 60-39 victory over Canyon City Friday September 13, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Highlights from the Rangers' home victory Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Ranger, Evan Walsh (28), breaks free to score the 1st 6 points of the game during Lewis-Palmer’s 60-39 victory over the Canyon City Tigers Friday September 13, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Evan Walsh (28), finds the hole to run in the Rangers 2nd touchdown of the game during Lewis-Palmer’s 60-39 victory over the Canyon City Tigers Friday September 13, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Canyon City’s, Conor McCain (22), gets stopped in the backfield by Ranger, Joel Scott (18), during the Tigers 60-39 loss to Lewis-Palmer Friday September 13, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Ranger, Evan Walsh (28), begins his deep run from the Tiger kickoff to put another 6 points on the board during Lewis-Palmer’s 60-39 victory over Canyon City Friday September 13, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Tiger quarterback, Gabe Rall (16), doesn’t get far off the line of scrimmage before meeting Ranger, Michael Dershem (48), during Canyon City’s 60-39 defeat to Lewis-Palmer Friday September 13, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Walsh found the end zone in all four quarters and used speed, vision and some physicality to score all but two of his team’s seven touchdowns.
“They run a 50 front, getting a hat on a hat is really, really important, and if our run game is clicking, man, we don’t like to come off of it,” Lewis-Palmer coach Dustin Tupper said. “That kid has one, exceptional speed, but his vision to see the next guy, not the first one, the next guy is really kinda different.”
While his vision and speed were routinely on display behind an offensive line that allowed its primary running back to run with a head of steam, Walsh’s favorite of the seven was his last when he showcased his physical ability with just over a minute left.
“I broke a lot of tackles on that one,” Walsh said.
“I think that one is my favorite.”
Walsh’s first two touchdowns and a Carter Dewey fullback dive on a triple-option play helped the Rangers to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter before Canon City scored 13 unanswered via rushing touchdown by Raymond Cammel, a recovered onside kick and a Gabe Rall touchdown pass to Connor McCain.
Walsh put a stop to the visitors' building momentum by returning the kick after the Tigers’ second score down the home sideline for a long touchdown.
The senior’s second-half scores, and an 80-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Colton Baroni to senior wideout Joel Scott, helped the Rangers hold on despite 26 fourth-quarter points for the Tigers (0-3), who went to quarterback Harrison Pilafas in the fourth quarter.
The Rangers won their third straight after losing their opener and Walsh and his offensive line were a big reason why.
“We found a hole in them we thought we could expose, and ended up just being able to hit it and being fortunate that our blocking up front held up,” Tupper said.