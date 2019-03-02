Making the state semifinals nine of the last 11 years, no question the Lewis-Palmer basketball team has a tradition of excellence.
But Saturday night, after the No. 1 Rangers defeated No. 9 Centaurus 76-41, L-P coach Bill Benton decided his team needed a new tradition. Specifically, one that would allow the group of nine seniors to take a piece of their gym home with them.
“We’ve never done nets before, but this group, to do what they’ve done and take us on the ride that they’ve taken us, I wanted to celebrate that,” said Benton, who has watched his team win 13 straight at home, and 26 consecutive games this season. “But even the minute we walked into the locker room after we cut the net down I heard the guys saying ‘we’re not finished.’ This wasn’t our final stop but I want them to enjoy this at home. They did this and they earned this opportunity.”
The Rangers will now focus on No. 4 Holy Family, who they will meet at 4 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals at the Denver Coliseum. But after back-to-back blowouts, in which Lewis-Palmer defeated opponents by a combined 90 points, Benton said the team just needs to focus on playing Lewis-Palmer basketball.
“The way we are playing is giving us confidence,” Benton said. “The scores have been a little bit shocking, but I think that’s a great reminder to our guys that we are tough to beat when we play this well.”
Saturday senior Joel Scott led the team with 22 points - 12 of which were scored in the third quarter. Scott got help from Matthew Ragsdale who scored 18 and fellow senior Noah Baca had 15.
“Cutting down the net was really awesome — incredible, actually,” Scott said. “I’ve been on this court since I was a really little kid watching my brothers play and it’s just really special to get a piece of it to take home.
“It was a special moment to do this with my teammates. We’ve been playing together for a really long time and it’s just great to be with these guys one last time and try to go get a state championship.”
Scott said the team mantra this postseason has been defense, and using their effort on D to have fun on the offensive end.
Through the first three games of the postseason it seems to be working as the Rangers have held opponents on average to fewer than 10 points per quarter.
"And then we have fun with it," Scott said. "We are going to celebrate this win and getting to the final four, but then it's back to work looking at Holy Family and getting ready to play at the Coliseum."