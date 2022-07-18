Water situation is serious
“Colorado’s water plan updated”: This is a great article by Marianne Goodland and Mary Shinn. If you are unaware of the serious water shortage in Colorado, as well as the other 6 States included in the 7 state Colorado River Compact of 1922, please read their article. Water is not a replaceable commodity. When it is gone, it is gone for good.
The Colorado River provides water, not only for Coloradans, but for California, Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada. Colorado Springs gets “70% of its community water from the Colorado River basin”, the western slope. Colorado and Wyoming have had to release 100s of thousands of acre feet of water to keep the hydropower production going at Lake Powell, and Lake Meade. As of this week Lake Powell is only 26.33% full and Lake Meade is only 29.0% full. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation wants Colorado to make additional sacrifices in water usage to keep Lake Powell and Lake Meade in operation for, specifically, California and Las Vegas. The Colorado Water Conservation Board is proposing that Colorado comes up with 100 mil per year for the next 30 years to help with the water situation.
Governor Jared Polis designated $6 mil this year to protect threatened or endangered species. We, the people of Colorado, are the endangered species. Of the $90 million Jared Polis dedicated this year for water projects, only $5 million is tied to the CWCB plan.
This water situation is serious.
Willie Alexander
Colorado Springs
Adult approach to climate change
Does anthropomorphic climate change exist? It really doesn’t matter! We have been bullied for over 30 years that mankind is responsible for all the changes occurring in the Earth’s climate system. The U.S. government issues $3.5-$4 billion in grants each year for research and development, along with publications/studies that only support man-caused climate change. Any alternative explanation that challenges the mainstream argument does not get funded nor published. So, lacking any data that could provide alternate explanations, let’s simply assume that excessive manmade CO2 emissions is causing all the extreme weather events, including sea level rise, draughts, or flooding/fires.
The earth’s climate system is a non-linear, chaotic “system” that is nearly impossible to model. Historical data is consistent in presenting CO2 levels dependent upon and lagging temperature levels. CO2 has never been system driver of temperature as evident in historical data. But now man has introduced extra C02 into a somewhat stable climate system. Current modeling efforts are simply used to look backward and explain what has happened in the past. The latest The International Green Construction Code (IGCC) report was very professional, thorough, and is a culmination of thousands of hours of well-thought-out stratagem. A major portion of the report deals with mitigation or adaptation. The IGCC report should be taken as an “assignment” to each country that signed the report. It defines in sufficient detail the mitigation/adaptation steps each country should undertake. (No country will even start on this assignment without the U.S. funding every bit of it.)
A short word on the ability of the 7 billion people on this earth to come together and address a common issue together. That word is “impossible”. The primary focus of the United Nations is to reallocate funds from naïve countries (US) and to transfer that money into private hands.
Forcing entire industries to change, ie. electric vehicles, by using government regulations is unfair and causes undue pain to most Americans. Electric cars may make sense at some point in the future but without subsidies, does not make any sense at all. Subsidize research but never subsidize production!! Ask the question “How much electricity does an EV use monthly, especially compared to what the entire house uses?” This will tell you that the electrical grid is totally unprepared to support a national fleet of EV.
The current CO2 level of 400 ppm is still insufficient to feed the greening of the Earth. We were at a near-starvation level of 200 ppm when we started tracking CO2. Photosynthesis stops at 150 ppm so the plant world was barely surviving. World maps prove the Earth is greening and that food production is improving all over the world. Predictions of the world starving due to climate change is simply fear-mongering. Also, it is assumed that any excess CO2 produced today will take hundreds of years to be absorbed into earth’s ecosystem, therefore we cannot attain the previous 200 ppm even if we wanted to. Accept the climate change, support nuclear energy, enjoy the increased CO2, and adapt to any eminent localized challenge that occurs. That What is ultimately critical in this discussion is what do we do about it? The current proposal is to eliminate the emissions of CO2 and chase renewable energy like wind/solar. This is childish at best. The U.S. policy of eliminating fossil fuels only hurts U.S. citizens.
Every major advancement in mankind throughout history is associated with a new source of energy (wood, charcoal, coal, wind, hydro, fossil fuels, nuclear…). Energy is key to improved life and the folly of focusing on using less energy only delays the next generational step forward for society. Our goal should be to have a limitless source of energy such as cold fusion. At the very least, let’s invest into safe and proven nuclear energy. The answer is straightforward.
Continue providing adequate power sourcing from fossil fuels at the same time we develop nuclear plants throughout the power grid. Continue research into solar panel applications. CO2 emissions should not be a concern as humankind will need to adapt to whatever happens either way. is the adult approach to climate change.
Darcy Hansen
Monument
The good old days
What happened to the Grand Old Party? Grand is no longer descriptive of the party of Abe Lincoln, Ulysees Grant, Theodore Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and even George W. They certainly had their problems, as all presidents do – the job is absurdly difficult and demanding. Even as astute politicians they were men of good character. Integrity meant something. They understood and sincerely tried to meet their sacred responsibilities. The 45th president, however, had/has quite the opposite character. He is known for his noxious lies, intellectual laziness and dark aspirations. Most troubling is how he has enraptured the party’s fringe since declaring without evidence that widespread voter fraud denied him a second term. Those of the fringe are easily excited, easily duped and given to blind devotion, but why in the world are the well-informed and mature members of the party so fearful of challenging him? What happened to the party’s moral strength?
Rick Richter
Colorado Springs