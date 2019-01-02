Letters to the Editor - Jan. 2, 2019
We welcome your viewpoint. Send letters of 300 words or fewer to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
HOPING FOR RELIEF FROM GAS PRICE INCREASES
I am responding to your (Dec. 5) article titled “Sky high gas prices,’ which I was very grateful for. My husband and I are instructors at Ski Cooper in Leadville. On our way home Dec. 9 we saw these gas prices: Leadville, $2.73; Buena Vista, $2.89; Lake George, $2.79; Florissant, $2.99; and Divide, $2.74.
I would hope that if the gas station owners in Woodland Park know that folks can easily drive to Divide to get gas, they might actually reduce their prices.
Diane Allen
Woodland Park
APPALLED AT REPORTED NUMBERS ON VETERAN SUICIDE
I read a Dec. 18 Washington Post article titled “Trump’s VA vowed to stop veteran suicide. Its leaders failed to spend millions set aside to reach those at risk.”
I was appalled that, according to the Post, the “VA set aside $6.2 million this year alone to advertise its crisis hotline ... But as of September, the agency had spent $57,000 ... .” Men and women who have sacrificed for their country will not get the care they need because “The GAO blamed ... instability that has consumed the agency for more than a year ... and ... rudderless leadership left staff working on suicide prevention without clear direction.” While staff members worry about their cushy jobs and promotion possibilities, veterans die in unheard-of numbers. They are forgotten. Is this the way to repay their sacrifice? I don’t think that’s right and I hope you don’t either!
Jude Brock
Woodland Park