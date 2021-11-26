Taxpayers paid for The Gap
I couldn’t help but notice the color photo on the front page of the Gazette Tuesday morning, showing John Hickenlooper and Jared Polis giving each other the “thumbs up” at their phony little news conference celebrating the early completion of the I-25 project. (I also noticed that Michael Bennet was there, too; he can’t pass up a chance to stick himself in front of a news camera.)
They were all celebrating something they should have gotten done 10 years ago if they were any good at their jobs. And if they’d done it right, there wouldn’t be a toll lane, and it would be four lanes wide, not three — just like it is in Denver. Hickenlooper had the money to complete it during his first term as governor; instead, he gave to money to CDOT for a new office complex in Denver, and Colorado Springs had to wait — even though I-470 around Denver got widened to four lanes. If anyone thinks that the Democrat governor in Denver didn’t do that on purpose to the Republican stronghold of Colorado Springs, they’re naive.
I also noted that Gov. Polis insulted the taxpayers by referring to the newly-widened stretch of I-25 as “a gift.” Hey, governor, it’s not a gift: we paid for it.
John Lariviere
Colorado Springs
This is ‘the elephant in the room’
The recent letter jointly submitted by a host of medical professionals, referring to the El Paso County Board of Health’s tabling of a resolution that would’ve deemed vaccines as the best COVID prevention measure as an “abdication of the Board’s responsibility”, was in fact a missed opportunity on the part of the authors.
Although I made the personal choice to get vaccinated, I know of many individuals who’ve opted otherwise … CEOs, doctors, business owners … and every one of them is extremely well-read, highly logical, and socially responsible. Their primary rationale for choosing not to get vaccinated has absolutely nothing to do with politics, but rather with the body of research that has concluded that the immunity imparted by having previously contracted COVID, is at least comparable if not greater than, that offered by the vaccine. Insomuch as this is “the elephant in the room”, why do the collected authors of the letter, and most of the vaccine mandate rhetoric emanating from Washington, fail to even acknowledge and/or address these findings?
It was the collective authors of this letter who had a true opportunity to exhibit leadership with this note, and they failed. If they truly want to persuade people to get vaccinated, then such “health leaders” should focus on further educating them, perhaps bringing to light subsequent research that does speak to the efficacy of the vaccine versus previous infection, and refrain from continually relying upon “the science is settled” and “misinformation” polemics.
Michael Winterbottom
Colorado Springs
Florida plays political games
In response to Donna Brosemer’s letter on Nov. 23:
Let’s see ... Florida has had more than four times as many cases of COVID, more than six times as many deaths, and their death rate is almost twice as high as Colorado. Florida has one of the top 10 highest death rates. Colorado has one of the top 10 lowest death rates. Seems like what’s been done in Colorado has been substantially more effective than Florida.
Could Colorado have done better? Certainly, if more people had followed the recommendations. If you’re one of those who couldn’t be bothered to follow the public health recommendations it’s hypocritical to criticize their effectiveness.
Glad you got the treatment you needed in Florida, but your move there may have been the very reason you got infected. Relative to much of the country, Colorado has been doing pretty well at preventing sickness and death, while Florida is busy playing political games and needlessly sacrificing human lives.
Don Byers
Colorado Springs
Who cares about the victims?
Prison reform. Bail reform ... blah, blah, blah. The consequences have become abundantly clear. Prosecuted offenders shirk their self- imposed negative consequences by absconding, escaping, whatever you want to call it, and suffer no impactful repercussions. The community does.
An offender with a rap sheet the size of War and Peace gets bailed out, for a minimal amount, and kills six people and injures nearly 50 during a Christmas parade. But hey, the poor slob’s got to get out on bail. Sex offenders may soon have a kinder, gentler designation, because — you know — their free will to assault sexually predisposes them of a poor chance at future endeavors. Who cares about the victims. Really? Who cares? I do. A lot.
Sexual assault is something a victim will never forget. Every Thanksgiving, the family members and friends of those killed by a repeat offender, whose freedom is more important to a random district attorney than theirs, will be reminded of just that. The legal system is trending toward being more concerned with those, who break the law, than those who are wronged, hurt, or murdered. Glad we have our priorities straight.
Kirsten Swenson
Elbert
Kudos for recent water article
I would like to give Carol McKinley at the news desk of The Gazette many kudos for her two part article on Colorado water. It was very well written and could be easily understood. Shortage of water is a big problem in Colorado and it will become a bigger problem in the years to come. This article should serve as a wake up call for all to rally around water conservation.
I’m in hopes Carol McKinley will be rewarded for her excellent journalism.
Chris A. Trujillo
Colorado Springs