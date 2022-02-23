Enough on their plates
With regards to the recent editorial on removing the mask mandate from public transportation...I agree. I can only speak from the perspective of a school bus driver...which I can say is the best job I’ve ever had.
During the last 20 years, I have driven through several deadly flu outbreaks without being required to wear a mask.
The federal government is tasked with the safe manufacturing of school buses and the certification of its drivers. It does not regulate school buses after they are manufactured, that is left up to the state. Local public transportation does not cross state lines (like airlines), yet each state gave up its rights to regulate public transportation. Hence, masks on school buses.
Unlike airlines, school buses drivers do not have flight attendants roaming the aisles checking for mandate compliance...and there are many on a school bus. Are they wearing a seat belt? Are they in their assigned seat? Are they approved to ride that bus? Refereeing the occasional personality clashes! Attending to an emotional breakdown of a child that received bad news at home! Cleaning up bloody noses and so forth. All this while driving with the population of a classroom sitting behind you and giving the proper attention to the road in front of you.
You think driving a family car is challenging? Try driving a 35 foot long bus with aggressive drivers all around you. All
this, now add the mandate of wearing a mask taking in your own hot breath as you drive down the road. You don’t think that is a distraction for the driver...especially those of us that wear glasses?
School bus drivers already have to deal with local mandates that are not required by the federal government. Did you know The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration does not require seat belts on large school buses ¹. It even goes so far as to say they are unnecessary.
Students riding on school buses are 70 times safer riding a school bus (without seat belts) to school than riding in the family car. But public perception pushed our school district to install them on our school buses at great cost. Something had to go...like heated seats for the bus drivers...those same drivers that maintain and inspect the school bus in minus 20 degree windchill.
My students are the world to me. If anything were to happen to them because of my actions, I couldn’t live with myself. School bus drivers have enough on their plate. Enough with the distractions...it’s time to drop the masks!
Steve Warner
Colorado Springs
No help for property loss
My car was stolen from a Denver metro valet lot. Colorado law must have been written by insurance companies; compensation is based on the car’s blue book value only. The replacement cost of a vehicle that is more than a few years old — no matter how valuable it is to you, how well you’ve maintained it, how well it still runs, or how long you mean to keep using it — is your debt to bear, regardless of insurance coverage or fault for its loss, unless you want to take your little insurance check and go buy a jalopy off a used car lot. You car’s value has no legal meaning. It’s only its cost that counts.
Recovered vehicles are often not only damaged, but are contaminated with drug residue, needles, and other paraphernalia. Police advise not to touch it, or anything that was in it.
Personal information in your glove box, and garage door openers, make your home vulnerable as well. The home of a friend was burglarized and vandalized by thieves after they had stolen her car, also from a Denver metro valet lot. Any work product and devices in your car leave you open to identity theft. No laws protect you, and lawyers won’t help — there isn’t enough money in it for them.
However, as an aside, if this happens at a place of business, make sure to trip and fall on your way to report it. Personal injury will get you legal help. Property loss won’t.
The theft of my car cost me $20,000. Lesson: Use valet, but keep your keys. Neither Colorado law nor any related business will care if your car is stolen. You’ll effectively be robbed twice.
Donna Brosemer
Westminster
Rural concerns about crime
Gunfire broke out recently in the sleepy KV Estates, when a neighborhood dispute with an alleged marijuana grow exploded. Witnesses claim that when a local man tried to resolve a dispute over security lights, threats and gunfire ensued. Marijuana grows in Colorado have resulted in a whole set of problems that local communities struggle to address. In the San Luis Valley, these problems include water thefts and an influx of criminal behavior that leaves law enforcement overwhelmed.
The recent violence is just one instance that leaves this community on edge. State officials need to address rural concerns about increased crime and resources instead of leaving residents feeling as if they’re on their own. Most locals seem to have little problem with legalization of marijuana, but they do have a problem with how grows have totally overwhelmed some communities, such as has happened in Saguache county. The fact that grows have been allowed in a housing development points out how out of control the situation has become. It’s beginning to feel like a war zone out here and the state needs to rise to the occasion.
Jeanette McDonough
Moffat