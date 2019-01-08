‘Enough’ is never enough
Response to Cronin/Loevy editorial of Sunday, Jan. 6:
I am disappointed by what I think are biased opinions (on the news pages versus editorial pages). Perhaps you are both liberal in your thinking. Why did we not vote for school funding and highways? Two answers — lies and money. The Gazette reported that marijuana sales brought in $1 billion in taxes — that was supposed to go to schools. Where’s that money?
And did the Legislature reduce amounts of prior funding since they found that “cash cow?” Highways — El Paso county gave $10 million dollars to CDOT for I-25 upgrades and we got “the shaft.” Not only did they take our tax money, but now we are going to have pay fees to use the extra lane — which should be two extra lanes in each direction. T-Rex proved that “enough” is never enough. CDOT either lied to us, or just didn’t give a .... Why should we trust them with any more money? They don’t care about anything outside Denver/Boulder where their votes come from. And of course those cities/counties, besieged with liberals want all those other things. Because they never think they will have to pay the bills; just increase the debt or raise the taxes. Thank goodness for TABOR before it is taken away from us.
John Gallagher
Colorado Springs
Physical barriers are everywhere
Earth to those opposing securing the border:
Physical barriers work! We utilize them every day and everywhere. From rope “barriers” to separate crowds at concerts, sporting events and even airports. Walls and doors to protect our homes. Gated communities. Steel gates for parking garages and to enclose property. Curbs to channel traffic from pedestrians. Even physical “poles” to designate use lanes and even segregate cyclists.
Physical barriers are meant to “funnel and direct” people to places where technology can then “monitor and evaluate”. Not discriminate.
Physical barriers are not racist. They are not there to discriminate one race, religion or belief from another. That is what some politicians and racists do.
Unlike “technology”, once installed the initial investment to install a “barrier” promotes a much better return on investment. Cost savings from low maintenance, minimal supervision of physical barriers, and the need for ongoing soft and hardware updates, personnel, as well as the fuel required for drones and other aircraft for “technology”, definitely justifies the initial investment of our tax dollars in physical barriers.
Finally. Politicians, like speaker Nancy Pelosi, a wealthy California white woman, who lives behind walls and is surrounded by constant security at taxpayer expense, certainly can afford to make promises to under educated, impoverished potential immigrants with promises of free goods and services, then to protect the American citizens who pay for those promises.
Physical barriers last. Empty promises don’t.
Tom Antkow
Colorado Springs
Takes a constitutional amendment
There have been discussions of the unfairness of the Electoral College and cries for changing to a popular vote for choosing the president. The Electoral College was set up to preserve the states’ rights based on the same arguments that gave us the Senate (equal representation of states) and the House of Representatives (representation according to population). It would take a constitutional amendment to change how the president is elected. That requires that either two-thirds of the states (34) or two-thirds of both houses of Congress propose the amendment. Then it would take a yes vote by three-quarters of the state legislatures (38) to ratify it.
About half of the states have a greater percentage of the Electoral College votes than they do of the overall population, so they have no reason to even ask for this change, let alone ratify it. The Electoral College would better reflect the popular vote if the states got rid of the “winner takes all” method of determining where their Electoral College votes go. If we apportioned the votes according to percentage, then California’s 55 votes, instead of all going to Hillary Clinton, would have gone 34 to Clinton, 17 to Donald Trump, 2 to Gary Johnson, and 1 to Jill Stein. Colorado’s 9 would have likely gone 5 to Clinton and 4 to Trump. Or, we could apportion them by congressional districts as Nebraska and Maine do. This would take a change at the state level, not an amendment to the Constitution that is simply not going to happen.
Barbara Lewis
Colorado Springs
Electorial College under assault
The Electoral College is under assault. The latest assault is that the electoral college is a vestige of slavery. That is, the Electoral College was placed in the Constitution as a means of preserving slavery. Gary L. Gregg II, Ph.d. is the author of “Securing Democracy: Why We Have an Electoral College.” He disagrees with this contention.
The founders were aware of the danger of a pure democracy. Athenian democracies in which the majority rules are an unstable form of government. For example, a number of the founders believed that once a majority of the people became aware that the government could be used to redistribute wealth to them, the constitutional right of private property would be swept aside and the type of instability and violence like what we see in Venezuela would follow.
The Electoral College is an important brake for ensuring that the country does not move to a more unstable form of democratic government in which the simple majority rules. Witness the last election. We have the Democrat Party which stands for a more powerful central government, a diminution of constitutional property rights and wealth redistribution. The Democrats won the majority vote but lost the election. I believe this is the kind of potential majority vote outcome that the founders feared.
Dennis Mercadal
Colorado Springs
If McConnell shows some spine
Yo, Congress, open the government. All it would take is Mitch McConnell to show some spine and let the Senate vote on the proposal that has passed the house. McConnell says he won’t allow a vote on anything the president will not sign, but if past is prologue the president has given so many mixed signals in the past, that no one knows if he will sign anything until it lands on his desk. Therefore, pass the bill, send it to the president and he’ll sign it or veto it. If he vetoes it, let Congress try to override his veto. That will put every member on public record ... something that they are shielded from as things go now. All it takes is McConnell to show some spine.
Joseph Brock
Colorado Springs