Don’t believe the CDOT experts
I drive the Idaho Springs corridor at least six times a month. I rarely see a car in the toll lane. Primarily because the Express Lane is closed 90 percent of the time.
Please don’t tell me that this is the major success story CDOT is using to justify the I-25 toll lane.
The purpose of a road improvement project should be to make the highway safer for everyone. The I-25 toll lane is only designed to appease the impatient and to collect extra road tax. There will still be dangerous jams at both ends as drivers maneuver to get out of the money lane. And overcrowded conditions in between.
Myself, I will never put a tire in the toll lane. And I will never vote for a single dollar to improve any road anywhere until this road is de-tolled.
You have violated the First Commandment of being a public servant: Listen to the public.
It is really very simple; we just don’t believe the CDOT experts know what is best for us.
Kurt Frisbie
Monument
‘Dieting roads’ isn’t the answer
I am not against a safer bike system in Colorado Springs. I do not think “dieting roads” to make room for bike lanes is the answer.
We have an excellent north-south bike system in Colorado Springs that the city has very publicly presented as a great path for all, and rightly so. The Legacy Loop and the Shooks Run bike path are the two systems that connect to other bike paths allowing a person to ride their bikes throughout most of Colorado Springs and on to Fountain or Monument. The bike lanes added as part of the “dieting roads” project do not tie into any particular bike path systems. It appears to me that the added bike lanes go for a few blocks and end with no directions to go further. Some of these bike lanes restart in a few blocks for no real reason other than to impede traffic flow and establish nonsense parking.
If the bike lanes are so great, I challenge all the City Council to ride their bike and put their cars in the garage. Maybe there should be a city employee mandate to have all city employees ride bikes to work.
Living only a few houses from Councilwoman Jill Gaebler, I do not observe her joyfully riding her bike to work every day nor to the grocery store. I must admit I have seen her and her family riding around the neighborhood occasionally, but not in a designated bike path.
Gaebler stated that these bike paths will save money by not having to build new roadways. I wounder how much these “road dietings” and bike lanes have cost! I wounder how many potholes could have been patched instead!
Let’s think a little about how and where we need to improve our bike systems and connect them wisely.
Russ Van Skike
Colorado Springs
Trump and American veterans
Donald Trump said John McCain was not a hero because he had been captured. He said, “I like heroes that don’t get captured.” When McCain died, Trump had to be shamed by the American Legion into flying the White House flag at half-staff.
He wouldn’t attend an event at an American cemetery in France on Nov. 11 because he would have to go 60 miles by motorcade and it was raining.
He didn’t go a short distance to Arlington Cemetery on Veterans Day because “I was extremely busy on calls for the country, we did a lot of calling.” He sent 5,800 troops to the southern border as a political stunt before Election Day, causing them to miss Thanksgiving with their families.
Recently, he criticized Navy Adm. William McRaven for not getting Osama bin Laden sooner than he did. Why was he angry at McRaven? Because McRaven had criticized Trump for calling the media the enemy of the people.
Going back to when he was a young man, he stayed out of the military during the Vietnam War by having a doctor tell the draft board he had bone spurs on his feet. He was a draft dodger.
Veterans, tell me this. How can you support this man?
Jerry Miller
Pueblo
What does it have to do with U.S.?
So a Saudi Arabian national, a citizen of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while employed as a journalist by The Washington Post, travels to Istanbul on personal business and is allegedly murdered by Saudi Arabian intelligence operatives inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey … and the liberal left wants the U.S. to cut ties with Saudi Arabia over this incident. Really?
If memory serves, a female Australian citizen was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer in July 2017 (in a knee-jerk case of mistaken identity by a novice police officer), and that officer has been charged with murder. But the Australian government hasn’t called for severing ties with the United States because of that incident. That would be short-sighted and foolish.
Just my opinion, but if a foreign government kills one of its citizens on its own “soil” (which likely happens every day, somewhere in the world), what does that have to do (big picture) with the U.S. government’s relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia? The Kingdom has already stated (many times) that those responsible for this killing will be brought to justice, following a thorough investigation — not “United States” justice, but the justice system of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
If the U.S. media and the liberals in our government decide to “go down this administrative rabbit hole” simply because the foreign journalist in question was one of their buddies/a co-worker, we’ll find ourselves in worldwide administrative turmoil, in short order.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs