Athletes dishonoring their nation
Note to the “woke” crowd running the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee:
Do you have any idea how many Americans are turned off — and turning away — from viewing and following the Olympic competition, as you’ve allowed so many American athletes to use the Olympics as an opportunity to demean and disparage their nation, rather than proudly representing it on the world stage, as generations of previous athletes have done?
While Colorado Springs takes great pride in calling itself Olympic City USA, many patriotic Americans, including (I suspect) hosts of people who live here, see the Olympic flame flickering as the dark cloud of leftist politics has settled over this once glorious movement. Fed up with the self-absorbed and politically indoctrinated athletes who use the Olympics as a forum to dishonor America, thousands if not millions of us are simply losing interest in the Olympics, which does not bode well for the future of this Colorado Springs-based organization and its marvelous but struggling new U.S. Olympic Museum.
While I recognize the vast majority of American Olympic competitors are honored to be representing their country on this world stage, it is a shame that the leaders of the U.S. Olympic organization have allowed political correctness and fear of the far left to keep them from reining in those who would use the Olympics as a platform for dishonoring their nation and its flag.
Jack Shultz
Colorado Springs
Checking into Hotel California
The CDC’s new stance has just checked us all into Hotel California. You can get vaccinated any time you like, but you can never leave.
To illustrate, the NFL previously announced its plan to subject unvaccinated players to “stern rules” including sanctions, daily testing, mask requirements at facilities and while traveling, forced quarantines, individual restrictions on travel, forced distancing from teammates, prohibition from using team facilities such as the sauna or steam room and prohibitions from social media use and promotion opportunities.
While the NFL disguised these actions as necessary “to keep players, coaches and personnel as safe as possible,” it doesn’t take a cynic to see that the NFL’s intent was to make life so unpleasant for the unvaccinated that they eventually give in and get vaccinated.
But now that the CDC has proclaimed that the vaccinated pose an unacceptable risk of spreading the disease, the CDC has now robbed the NFL of any coherent justification to continue with its strategy of imposing stricter rules on the unvaccinated than the vaccinated.
In fact, as the NFL has already publicly stated, these rules are necessary public health measures to enforce on individuals who pose a risk of spreading the virus, the CDC may have just put the NFL in a position where they now must mandate these rules for everyone (or else publicly admit that they were unnecessary in the first place). But this problem doesn’t just harm the NFL; the CDC now puts all organizations in a bind.
Adrianne Rosenbluth
Littleton
It’s already happening here
“It can’t happen here” — Have you heard or uttered those words? Well, it is happening. Our schools are being controlled by a union; our president is issuing executive orders that are not constitutional. Our health is being controlled by the CDC. We are fast becoming a socialist state with tyrannical leadership.
I do not believe Joe Biden does his own thinking. He reads scripts when he speaks or says “I’m going to be in trouble.” He opened our southern border and refuses to go see what havoc is there.
Fellow Americans, please wake up. Even if you didn’t like former President Donald Trump, you have to admit he had the good of the country in mind.
Biden has undone the good things Trump did for us.
Think of this the next time you buy gas or bacon. And if you don’t want a vaccine, don’t get it. Don’t let the government take you by the hand and lead you where they want you to go.
Lloyd Wasserott
Colorado Springs
Unfinished business of uninsuredClosing the Medicaid coverage gap is the number one thing Congress could do right now to address health care disparities and at the same time protect more people from the COVID surges. In states with the highest infection rates of the new delta variant, like Florida and Texas, hundreds of thousands of people don’t have health care. These are also states with a large Latinx population who have higher uninsured rates and are more likely to be in low-wage jobs where they do not earn enough to meet their families’ needs and have to pay for care out of pocket.
There’s never been a better time to tackle the unfinished business of covering the uninsured. We can’t keep talking about rebuilding the economy while continuing to leave people behind. We have seen the benefit of expanding Medicaid in Colorado. It is time to build on this progress nationwide. The Medicaid Saves Lives Act would provide a federal alternative for people in non-Medicaid expansion states to access coverage through the federal government.
Millions of people have been locked out of coverage for the past decade, despite the positive impact of Medicaid on health outcomes and economic security and proven success in other states. Two-thirds of people in the coverage gap are low-income workers, and two-thirds are people of color. I hope people will urge me in pushing lawmakers to do more to close coverage gaps and lower prescription drug prices.
Katherine Riley
Denver