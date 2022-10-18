Appreciation for law enforcement
As our nation continues to crumble, the latest victims are our police forces: five brave men were killed just this past week. Five families who will be forever devastated because of monsters who ambush cops while trying to keep us safe. And the left had the stupidity to call for defunding the police!
Ladies and gentlemen, when we lose the thin blue line protecting us, we will descend further into anarchy and chaos.
The last several months, when I see one of our protectors, I try to make a point of going up to him or her, shaking hands, and expressing my appreciation for their service and dedication.
So, the next time you see an officer of the law, let this person know how thankful you are.
When I have done this simple gesture, invariably the officers express their gratitude back to me.
Bill Crow
Larkspur
Individual home ownership
This must be Kismet! My first errand after foot surgery, I go to the grocery store and get a free newspaper! Curious about the contents, the Real Estate section intrigues me with the headline:
“Gen-Z looks to off-site built housing for energy-efficient homeownership”.
As a returning Colorado native after years as architect/land planner in New York and Washington, factory-built housing has been my passion for years. I heartily applaud Gen-Z for all their astute preferences, even though their first concern is financial. Exactly what we all must consider!
Unfortunately, the article did not take into account land costs in their comparison. Land ownership for the modular home/trailer is critical for cost control as rental plot costs can escalate out of control. Homeownership’s other major advantages, control of maintenance costs and escalation of investment value, also are down the tubes if land is not included. As population escalates out of control, our most precious commodity is land. The problem for us should be:
How can we get the most out of the land we have for greatest overall benefits?
When fully insulated modular units are stacked “Moshe Safdie style,” taxed and maintained individually, all of society benefits.
Delis and coffee shops can be on ground floors, hiking trails out our backdoors aiding wilderness restoration, and mass transit out front to conveniently whisk us to work. And each home can have a generous patio for flowers, veggies, and pets.
Individual ownership: the key to prosperity!
Marietta Montaine
Colorado Springs
Roads in Colorado Springs
I will be voting “no” on Issue 7A, to continue the sales tax for roads.
Earmarking $100 million for “improving” a 2 mile stretch of Nevada Avenue is not a priority. Let the developers who will benefit from this pay for it.
With the sorry state of our roads in Colorado Springs why should I pay sales tax for a huge expenditure to “improve” Nevada Ave? The city cannot even find the budget to repair the cracks in the sidewalk in front of our house (we have been waiting over 10 years).
I will support a sales tax which addresses the real problems with our roads. This one does not.
Gary Altman
Colorado Springs
Disregarding some candidates
I understand that newspapers can offer opinions in the Opinion section of their newspapers. OK. However when attempting to inform their readers as to what is happening, in particular, in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, a newspaper should list all the candidates who have taken the time to go through the process of getting their name in the ring of potential electees.
The news part of newspapers should not be opinion pieces choosing which candidates get exposure and which do not. Case in point: Not a single Libertarian candidate was even mentioned in the voting section of the Sunday Gazette. It is difficult enough to provide different views/options to the citizens of El Paso County and Colorado Springs without the complete disregard of other potential candidates by this newspaper.
This is a complete lack of respect of alternate views. It is an attempt to pick the candidates you get to choose from.
It is my hope that the readers of the Gazette recognize this bias and seek out additional information on all the candidates, not just the few the Gazette has chosen to present. In full disclosure, I am one of those affected candidates.
Daryl Kuiper
Colorado Springs
Good Samaritan’s help
A big hug and thank you to “Billy Joe” (or “Dusty”) who changed my flat tire Saturday afternoon in front of the Broadmoor International Center and refused to accept payment.
He was unloading tourists in his bright green Jeep with Adventures Out West, when I hobbled into the spot behind him in my 2017 Subaru.
Dressed as a cowboy, with white hair, and a devout Christian, he believed in helping others — and walked the talk.
Caroline Vulgamore
Colorado Springs
Cynical about merger
A couple of years ago, the proposed merger between two major office supply companies was scuttled after much deliberation, with at least part of the objection being the potential consumer effect resulting from reduced marketplace competition. OK, I get it.
Now, the merger of Safeway and King Soopers is apparently a done deal, with no voiced concern about any consumer effect from reduced competition.
I am probably slightly more concerned about the possible budgetary effect on my food bill than I was about my office supply expenditures.
Color me cynical.
Jack Lundberg
Colorado Springs